Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gives Troublesome Update Ahead of Ravens Matchup

Deshaun Watson is back but the Cleveland Browns‘ $230 million quarterback is still not close to 100 percent ahead of a clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson returned last week after a month-plus hiatus. He had to shake off some rust and some big hits. However, Watson was able to make it through without any major issues stemming from his rotator cuff strain.

That being said, Watson is not feeling any closer to full health after a bit of time to recover to start the new week.

“Every day it’s a work in progress,” Watson said on Wednesday, November 9, stating he’s no closer to 100 percent than he was on Sunday. “So, it’s just a deal that I’m going to continue to have to work and focus on each and every day to make sure that I just try to get as strong as possible and as healthy as possible as I possibly can.”

Watson’s status is not at risk for the matchup. He was not on the injury report on Wednesday for the first time in about six weeks.

Browns Need Better Showing From Deshaun Watson Against Ravens

Watson and the Browns were able to get by against a lowly Arizona Cardinals team with a somewhat sloppy offensive showing. He finished the game with 219 yards and two scores. However, a large chunk of that came on two deep passes to Amari Cooper. Watson completed 63 percent of his throws and missed some easy passes.

“There’s nothing about getting anything back. It’s just connecting with the guys. That’s pretty much it,” Watson said.

Baltimore will not afford the Browns the same margin for error as the Cardinals did. The Ravens defense is No. 1 in the NFL in sacks (35) and points allowed per game (13.8). Baltimore is especially good at home, allowing just 10 points per game.

“They are very talented. They know exactly what they want to do,” Watson said. “A lot of guys [who have] played a lot of football. A lot of depth in their defense. They make you earn everything. They coach very well, very great players. So, you got to go out there and try to deserve each and every yard.”

Ravens Expect Different Game With Deshaun Watson Back

The Ravens dominated the first matchup 28-3 but the Browns played that game without Watson, who was scratched on short notice. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson drew the start and tossed three interceptions.

With Watson back, the Ravens expect a different type of challenge this time around in their second meeting.

“Yes. Obviously, it’s Deshaun Watson,” Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said on Wednesday. “They gave him all that money for a reason. He’s a great player, but at the end of the day, he’s coming into our stadium, with our team, with our defense [and] with our fans, so that place is going to be rocking. We’re going to have it rocking. We’re going to do what we need to on defense to get them jumping, and just try to shut them down.”

The Ravens are a 6-point favorite against the Browns for Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium.