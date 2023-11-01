Donovan Peoples-Jones Sends Message to Browns After Trade

The Cleveland Browns shipped out Donovan Peoples-Jones at the trade deadline to the Detroit Lions and the wide receiver had a message for his now-former team following the move.

Peoples-Jones was a sixth-round pick of the Browns in 2020 and steadily climbed the depth chart in Cleveland thanks to his strong play. His best year came in 2022, catching 61 passes for 839 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Peoples-Jones didn’t have the same role this season despite being listed as one of the Browns’ starting receivers. He was targeted just eight times through the first eight seven games, managing eight catches for 97 yards.

There was no ill will from Peoples-Jones following the trade, with the pass-catcher sharing a message for the Browns on social media.

“Cleveland, I want to thank the ownership and coaching staff for the amazing opportunity that I’ve had the past few years. I’m so grateful for each experience, lesson, and the time that I’ve been blessed with during my time in Cleveland,” Peoples-Jones wrote. “I’m thankful for the staff and everyone else in the building that I was able to interact with on a daily basis. My teammates I will love forever, and I cherish the brotherhood that I’ve been a part of for the last few years. Thank you also to the fans that have accepted me and have been nothing but supportive since the day I arrived in Cleveland. I wish the Browns, and Cleveland the absolute best with everything moving forward.”

He followed that up with a message for his new team. Peoples-Jones grew up in Detroit and went to college at Michigan.

“DETROIT!! Excited and thankful for this opportunity!” Peoples-Jones wrote.

The Browns also gave a parting shoutout to Peoples-Jones on social media.

“Thank you, DPJ!” the Browns’ official account tweeted. “Appreciative of the determination you brought on the field and your dependability as a teammate. Best of luck in your return home.

Browns Don’t Add to Roster at Trade Deadline

The Browns had some positions they could have addressed at the trade deadline, including quarterback, with Deshaun Watson’s health presenting a significant question mark. But the Browns chose to stand pat at the trade deadline, with the move to send Peoples-Jones to Detroit being their only trade. It yielded the team a sixth-round pick.

Optimists would say that it means the Browns feel good about Watson potentially returning to the lineup this week against the Arizona Cardinals. And it would also indicate the Browns have confidence in their roster as a whole and didn’t feel like there was a need to splurge at the trade deadline.

With Peoples-Jones out of the picture, the expectation is that rookie Cedric Tillman will see more work. Tillman has played sparingly this season but the third-round pick should slide in for more time alongside Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.

Browns Make Notable Addition to Running Back Room

The Browns did not make a trade to bring in a player at the deadline but did add a notable name to the running back room in Kenyan Drake. He was added to the practice squad on Wednesday and has a chance to be elevated to the active roster once he gets caught up on the playbook.

Drake is in his eighth season out of Alabama. Drake has played in 103 games with 44 starts, compiled 868 carries for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns. Drake appeared in two games for the Ravens this season, notching two receptions for 31 yards. He was originally a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

Drake’s best season came in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals. He collected 955 yards and 10 touchdowns.