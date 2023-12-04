Browns Give 2-Word Update on Starting QB Situation

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has yet to clear concussion protocol, putting Joe Flacco in line to start again for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns provided an update on Thompson-Robinson on Monday after he missed Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. When asked if Thompson-Robinson is still in concussion protocol, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski responded with a simple: “He is.”

Thompson-Robinson was named the starter shortly after franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken bone in his shoulder. Thompson-Robinson started a pair of games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. He was knocked out of the game against the Broncos in the third quarter after taking a hard hit to the head.

Before that, Thompson-Robinson started a Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens but tossed three interceptions on short notice. The Browns turned over the reins to PJ Walker after that for a pair of starts and the majority of a third game where Watson tried to come back but exited after a quarter. Walker will be the No. 3 QB on the depth chart once Thompson-Robinson is cleared.

Browns Still Not Ready to Name Joe Flacco Starting QB

Flacco was signed on Nov. 20 and made his first start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The former Super Bowl MVP finished the matchup 23-of-44 for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His lone mistake came at the wrong time in the fourth quarter. With 6:32 left in the game, he threw up a deep ball looking for Elijah Moore and was picked off by Rams safety John Johnson III.

Stefanski didn’t back Flacco as the starter after the game and was not ready to do so on Monday either.

“I’m not going to get into those types of things on Monday,” Stefanski said. “We’ll work through that.”

That’s not to say Stefanski didn’t like what he saw from Flacco, who brought some veteran poise to the position.

“Operationally, I thought Joe did a nice job. We were sharp getting in and out of the huddle,” Stefanski said. “We weren’t perfect. There were a few things that we did alignment-wise that weren’t great. But I thought Joe did a nice job in the huddle, which you’d expect from a veteran like Joe.”

Joe Flacco Wants Another Crack at Starting Gig With Browns

Flacco was disappointed after the 36-19 loss, with the costly interception the focus of much of his frustration.

“Yeah, I’m just upset at myself,” Flacco said in his press conference. “It ultimately was just a bad decision,” Flacco said. “I was late throwing that pass. Really wanted to get set, and they just matched everything up, and I had time in the pocket, but just lost track of the safety floating back there.”

Flacco, 38, was without a job nearly three months into the season but still knew he had something left in the tank. He proved that against the Rams and would like another shot to lead the Browns to a win.

“Anytime you get a little taste of playing football, you want to keep that going for as long as possible,” Flacco said.

The Browns face the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 10 with a chance to end their two-game skid.