DTR Sends Message on Browns’ Winning Drive, WR Drop Issues

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn’t have the game of his life against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, but he came up huge when it mattered most.

The Browns bested the Steelers 13-10 on Sunday, November 19, winning their fourth game of year on a last-second score. Kicker Dustin Hopkins got to be the hero for the third time in 2023, booting the game-clinching field goal with a couple of seconds remaining. However, it was the rookie quarterback who led Cleveland on an eight-play, 48-yard drive to avoid overtime and seal the team’s seventh victory of the season.

Thompson-Robinson was just 24-of-43 passing on the day for 165 yards and an interception. However, on the final drive Thompson-Robinson connected on 4-of-4 attempts for 39 yards before setting up Hopkins’ 34-yard boot.

As the final whistle sounded, Thompson-Robinson kneeled on the sideline and wiped a tear away from his eye, as his teammates bent down to offer their gratitude and congratulations. Later, during media availability, reporters asked the quarterback for insight into his thought process as he navigated the Browns to a crucial division victory.

“Just taking one play at a time. Follow my keys, follow my rules. If it’s not there, take the check down and don’t make any play worse than what it is,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I think we just came together. … I know on that last drive, from the O-linemen all the way up to the running backs and the receivers, everybody was all locked in. Everybody had their job, knew what their job was and executed.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Takes Forgiving Tone After Several Browns Drops

One reporter went on to ask Thompson-Robinson about the difficulty his pass-catchers experienced holding onto the football Sunday, citing up to as many as eight drops on the afternoon.

Those mistakes didn’t only hurt the Browns’ chances to win, they hurt the rookie’s numbers substantially in his second NFL start. That said, Thompson-Robinson was as gracious as he was forgiving when it came to his teammates’ mistakes, citing his own struggles against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 when he threw 3 interceptions in a 25-point loss.

“I mean shoot, did you see my first start?” he joked. “Those guys had faith in me after that game. And I couldn’t have no choice but to have faith in those guys today. [David Njoku] is going to make a bunch of plays this year, same with Elijah [Moore] and all those guys. So I have no choice but to get the ball out of my hands and get it in their hands because they’re special playmakers.”

Browns Teammates Praise Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Play in Win Over Steelers

As for Thompson-Robinson’s teammates, they were all impressed and supportive following his first career win.

“He didn’t look like a rookie at all,” cornerback Denzel Ward said. “He was out there controlling the game, making great decisions and passes. [He] played a great game, so definitely appreciative for his performance out there.”

Njoku also sang his quarterback’s praises following the victory.

“He is a warrior,” Njoku said. “It is not easy being in his shoes. Especially being a rookie. He is such an incredible athlete. He got the job done today.”

Barring injury, Thompson-Robinson is set to start the rest of the season for the Browns, as Deshaun Watson is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery next week. Cleveland is now 7-3 and will take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High next Sunday.