Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Exits After Being Bloodied by Dirty Hit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson exited Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos after taking a dirty hit late in the third quarter.

Thompson-Robinson was looking to make a play on third down when Broncos linebacker Baron Browning popped him right under the chin. Thompson-Robinson remained down for some time before jogging to the sideline. Blood could be seen in the rookie QB’s mouth.

Dorian Thompson Robinson got CRUSHED but this seems to be a clean hit… 4th and 12 stop wiped away by roughing the passer… wow.pic.twitter.com/3k1blLYK5A — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 26, 2023

Thompson-Robinson had been decent prior to the injury filling in for Deshaun Watson. He was 14-of-29 for 134 yards and a touchdown. PJ Walker entered the game for the Browns after Thompson-Robinson exited.

The Browns were 2-1 with Walker as their starter this season but his turnovers hurt Cleveland in those games. He tossed five interceptions and also lost a fumble.

Thompson-Robinson walked to the locker room after the hit and was ruled out with a concussion.

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Ripped for Play-Calling

Shortly after Thompson-Robinson exited, the Browns ran a reverse and Pierre Strong Jr. fumbled the ball, setting up Denver deep in Cleveland territory. The Broncos capitalized, scoring a touchdown to push their lead to 24-12.

The Browns had some questionable play calls during the matchup and fans were not happy with Kevin Stefanski online.

“Unreal. Are you f-ing kidding me! Are we in on the take? A reverse?” Garrett Bush of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show tweeted. “After getting your rookie QB kicked in the teeth, you run a reverse? This is why people call for Stefanskis job & rightfully so! It’s the middle school crap we are asked to overlook week to week!”

FOX commentator Mark Sanchez also laid into Stefanski on the broadcast, calling out the Browns’ skipper for his play selection.

“What are we doing here,” Sanchez said multiple times

Browns Declined to Elevate Joe Flacco to Active Roster

The Browns declined to elevate veteran quarterback Joe Flacco this week after signing him on Monday, rolling with Thompson-Robinson and Walker.

Cleveland announced the season-ending injury for Watson on November 15 and started evaluating their options for a third quarterback. Flacco came in for a workout and signed shortly after.

Even with limited experience within the offense, Flacco would have likely been a better option to turn to than Walker. Flacco has appeared in 183 games with 180 starts in stints with the Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019) and New York Jets (2020-22). Flacco has completed 3,881 of 6,299 career passes (61.6%) with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He has compiled a 99-81 (.550) record as a starter.

He won the 2013 Super Bowl with the Ravens and was named MVP in that game.

“I definitely believe I can still play,” Flacco said on November 23. “I’m focused on the day to day. And as long as I can do that, then whatever happens, I think that whatever my role ends up being and wherever this takes me, then I’ll do my best at that.”

The Browns have said that Thompson-Robinson will remain the starter for the meantime and Flacco is meant to serve as a veteran leader. But with Thompson-Robinson’s injury, that plan may change.