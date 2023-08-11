Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Puts Joshua Dobbs on Notice With Play

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is making a hard run at being the primary backup to Deshaun Watson next season with the Cleveland Browns, putting veteran Joshua Dobbs on notice with his preseason play.

Thompson-Robinson was the breakout star of the Browns’ first preseason game (8-for-11, 82 pass yards, TD, 37 rush yards) and kept it going against the Washington Commanders on Friday night.

Thompson-Robinson started the second half for the Browns, rallying the team for their first touchdown drive. He completed 9-of-10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, adding 11 yards rushing. Thompson-Robinson finished with a ridiculous quarterback rating of 142.5.

Meanwhile, Dobbs did little to show that he’s the unquestioned No. 2 in Cleveland. He put up 86 yards and ended the first half by throwing an interception.

Watson played just one series in his preseason debut but made an impact. He went 3-for-3 and led the Browns to the 1-yard line. However, Cleveland was unable to punch it in, turning the ball over on downs after a failed pair of runs from the 1-yard line.

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Not Typical Rookie

Thompson-Robinson isn’t a typical rookie. He started a whopping 48 games with UCLA, so he carries quite a bit of experience. In his final year, he completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns, adding 12 touchdowns on the ground.

“I would say that’s certainly one of the things that were excited about being able to draft Dorian was how much football he has played in his life and in that college career,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on August 1. “How many times do we talk about banking reps and getting reps in the preseason and getting reps in the offseason? And he’s one that has played in a lot of games and been in a lot of big ones, so I think all of that serves him well.”

Thompson-Robinson has a skill set that can mirror Watson, maybe even more than Dobbs. He’s explosive and seems to be adapting well to the speed of the game at the NFL level.

Browns Reunited With Joshua Dobbs in Offseason

Much like Thompson-Robinson, Dobbs made a name for himself in the preseason last year. He had some impressive exhibition outings and earned the backup role, fighting off former first-round pick Josh Rosen for the spot. In three appearances in the preseason, Dobbs combined to complete 35 of 53 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, also showing off his dual-threat ability.

He spent most of last season with the Browns before getting released following the return of Watson to the active roster after his 11-game suspension.

After his release from the Browns, Dobbs got in some meaningful starts with the Tennessee Titans, including a Week 18 matchup with playoff implications. Dobbs passed for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the matchup as the Titans came up short, 20-16.

The Browns reunited with Dobbs this offseason, which seemed like a slam dunk signing to back up Watson. However, that was before the emergence of Thompson-Robinson. Dobbs’ deal with the Browns was for $2 million but it was fully guaranteed. If the Browns go forward with Thompson-Robinson, a trade of Dobbs would be more likely.