Browns Backup Shines, May End $5 Million QB’s Run in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns began their preseason opener with the QB depth chart arranged in a specific order. But by the time the night ended, that order had clearly changed.

Third-year backup and No. 3 option Kellen Mond started the Hall of Fame Game for the Browns on Thursday night, August 3, and played the entirety of the first half against the New York Jets. However, by the end of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s first drive of the second half, he had already outshone Mond considerably.

Thompson-Robinson took complete control of an offense that couldn’t get out of its own way in the first half. His electric runs combined with darts that hit wideouts in stride and made for a performance that popped off the screen. The QB even threw a key block that spurred a rushing touchdown from prospective third-string running back Demetric Felton Jr.

Nick Shook of NFL.com on Thursday asserted that Thompson-Robinson clearly set himself apart from Mond during his professional debut.

“If we’re basing the final call between Mond and Thompson-Robinson solely on the Hall of Fame Game, the latter wins it by a wide margin,” Shook wrote. “[Thompson-Robinson] brings juice and improvisational skills that Mond simply doesn’t have, and he took the Browns from a sleepy, listless unit to one that marched down the field for two touchdowns with relative ease.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Made Kellen Mond Expendable With Debut Performance for Browns

By the time the final whistle blew, Thompson-Robinson had completed 8-of-11 passes for 82 yards, one touchdown and a rating of 124.1, per ESPN. He also carried the football six times and gained 36 yards on the ground.

Mond, on the other hand, went 13-of-19 passing for 92 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a rating of 74.9. He was also sacked once, losing seven yards in the process. Mond rushed the ball one time, gaining two yards.

The Browns added Mond to the roster off waivers in August of 2022 after the Minnesota Vikings released the QB as part of their final round of preseason cuts. The Vikings selected Mond with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Approaching the third season of his four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal, Mond looks more expendable now than ever. Cleveland can save $1.13 million against the 2023 salary cap by parting ways with the quarterback at any point this summer.

Even with new league rules that will allow teams to suit up a third signal caller on game days who won’t count against their 53-man rosters, Mond now looks firmly to be the odd man out in the Browns’ QB room.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson May Challenge Josh Dobbs for Browns’ Backup QB Job

It is easy to overreact to preseason performances, and it should be noted that Thompson-Robinson’s dominant showing was primarily against third- and fourth-string Jets defenders.

Still, the way he jumped out to viewers with his play doesn’t just bode ill for Mond’s future with the Browns. If Thompson-Robinson continues on this trajectory, he has a shot to challenge backup Joshua Dobbs for the No. 2 spot on Cleveland’s QB depth chart at some point this season.

An NFL journeyman since the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, Dobbs spent most of last year in Cleveland as the backup to Jacoby Brissett, though he never saw the field during the regular season.

The Browns cut Dobbs in late November upon Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game suspension, at which point Dobbs caught on with the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Later that month, Dobbs joined the Tennessee Titans and finally earned his shot to start an NFL game.

Dobbs ended up starting two contests for the Titans down the stretch, posting an 0-2 record but playing admirably and keeping Tennessee competitive in a 20-16 loss to the eventual AFC South Division champion Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dobbs completed 58.8% of his passes (40-of-68) for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions over that two-game run, per Pro Football Reference. He also rushed the ball eight times for 44 yards.

Cleveland brought Dobbs back into the fold in March, signing the fan favorite to a one-year deal worth $2 million, presumably to backup Watson. However, a little more than one month later, the Browns drafted Thompson-Robinson in the fifth-round (No. 140 overall).

Thompson-Robinson is playing on the first season of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal in 2023 and after his performance Thursday night, he should at least have a shot to compete with Dobbs for the No. 2 job on the roster. At the very least, it is a position battle to watch throughout August as Cleveland’s preseason schedule progresses.