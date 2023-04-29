Browns QB Put on Notice After Cleveland Picks Up New Passer in Draft

The Cleveland Browns added a new quarterback to the roster on Saturday, selecting UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round.

The Browns had shown some interest in the explosive dual-threat quarterback, speaking to him at the combine and hosting him for a visit. Now he’ll get a chance to compete for a roster spot and brings some intriguing upside to the table.

Thompson-Robinson will be the fourth quarterback on the roster, joining Deshaun Watson, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond. The Browns’ top two quarterbacks are likely set, with Watson the unquestioned starter and Dobbs the backup.

However, Mond’s spot with the Browns is very much in question, with Cleveland bringing in one of their own draft picks as a developmental prospect. History has shown that general manager Andrew Berry is very loyal to players he drafts, which puts Mond’s future in the spotlight. In October of last season, Richard LeCounte III became the first player the Browns cut ties with that Berry drafted.

The Browns claimed Mond off waivers after final roster cutdowns last August and he stuck around for the entire year despite not being active. Mond is a former third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings and has seen no notable time under center in the NFL. He made one appearance with the Vikings, going just 2-of-3 for 5 yards.

Thompson-Robinson was an explosive college player, using his arm and legs to make plays. He completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, adding 12 touchdowns on the ground. He is UCLA’s all-time passing leader in total offensive yards (12,537), completions (860), touchdown passes (88) and total touchdowns (116).

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Plunges Into Pool After Being Picked

Thompson-Robinson is a good player to work behind Watson, who also brings a dual-threat skill set to the table. He’s going to need some work but there’s no one better to learn from as he looks to find his footing at the pro level.

“I think I do have some very similar traits and some very special talents of my own,” Thompson-Robinson said after begin selected. “I think one thing we do have in common is how we play the game from the neck up. He’s a really smart guy and is like a coach on the field.”

Thompson-Robinson was in Las Vegas celebrating the draft. Shortly after being selected, he plunged into the pool fully clothed, which he shared on his Instagram.

Thompson-Robinson said he worked out with Watson while he was at UCLA, so there is some familiarity between the two. Dobbs is on just a one-year deal, so the pick might be the Browns planning ahead for his eventual departure, much like they did last year with the selection of Jerome Ford at running back. Ford is expected to take on the backup running back role behind Nick Chubb that was vacated with Kareem Hunt hitting free agency this offseason.

Browns Draft Picks Consistently Mention Deshaun Watson

Thompson-Robinson is not the only Browns draft pick pumped to work with Watson. Wide receiver Cedrick Tillman — Cleveland’s first pick in the draft in Round 3 — is also ready to get to work with the former Pro Bowl passer.

“I’m fired up,” Tillman said. “You know Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and I’m really looking forward to getting to know all my teammates and new brothers, new coaches and stuff, so I’m excited.”

At 6-foot-3, Tillman will be a big target for Watson. He caught 109 passes during his career at Tennessee, collecting 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns.