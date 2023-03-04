Browns Meet With Dynamic Play-Making Quarterback at Combine

The Cleveland Browns have met with quarterback prospect Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the combine, with the UCLA standout potentially being a backup option for Deshaun Watson.

Thompson-Robinson is an explosive athlete and had a solid career at UCLA. However, he isn’t projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board and could likely end up as a Day 3 pick.

While Thompson-Robinson is certainly a developmental prospect, he would be interesting as a backup option for Watson, who also uses his athleticism in a big way.

Here’s what NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Thompson-Robinson in his breakdown.

Five-year starter with below-average size, above-average mobility and a recent history of improvement at the position. Thompson-Robinson played in a favorable scheme for quarterbacks, but he also improved as a field-reader over time. While he can extend plays and create opportunities for himself outside of the pocket, he’s at his best when he’s throwing on time and utilizing possession throws as his base. He has lapses in vision and judgment against zone and when pressured, so he must cut down on ill-advised throws. Thompson-Robinson has the potential to find a home as a QB3 with a QB2 ceiling.

Thompson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds and notched a vertical jump of 32.5 inches at the combine.

Browns Haven’t Ruled Out Kellen Mond as Backup

The Browns will be scouring the market for a reliable backup option with Jacoby Brissett likely to depart this offseason via free agency. The only other quarterback the Browns have under contract next season is Kellen Mond, who will be entering his third year in the NFL.

The Browns claimed Mond off waivers after final roster cutdowns in August but was not active for a game. Brissett was the starter for the first 11 games of the season, with Joshua Dobbs serving as the backup. When Watson returned from his 11-game suspension, Brissett went to the bench, while Dobbs was cut, later being claimed by the Tennessee Titans and starting meaningful games down the stretch.

However, Mond — a former third-round pick — would be a risk as the primary backup. He has no resume to speak of, going just 2-of-3 for 5 yards in his one career regular-season appearance with the Minnesota Vikings.

Browns Ready for Deshaun Watson to Take Next Step

Play

"I feel urgency every year" Andrew Berry speaks at the 2023 NFL Combine | Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry addresses the media at the 2023 NFL Combine on February 28, 2023. #BrownsCombine SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/browns?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW: TikTok: tiktok.com/@browns Instagram: instagram.com/clevelandbrowns/ Twitter: twitter.com/Browns Facebook: facebook.com/clevelandbrowns 2023-02-28T20:59:56Z

The Browns are eager to see what Watson can do with some experience leading the Cleveland offense and a full offseason under his belt.

“I will say that we are pleased with where Deshaun is, pleased with the progress he has made since he has been with us and certainly anticipate him having a very strong year on and off the field going into 2023,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at the combine this week.

Watson showed some very visible rust after almost two years away from the game. He played the final six games for the Browns, with the team going 3-3. Watson showed glimpses of his Pro Bowl form but completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.