Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Drops Telling 3-Word Message

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is still on the mend from a concussion but the Cleveland Browns quarterback is staying patient.

The rookie quarterback suffered a concussion against the Denver Broncos on November 26 and has been in the protocol since. Thompson-Robinson has been fairly quiet in his time away from the field but dropped a telling Instagram post on Wednesday, December 6.

“In due time,” Thompson-Robinson posted, along with various photos of him on and off the field.

Thompson-Robinson practiced for the first time on Wednesday in a limited capacity. He’s still in concussion protocol getting on the field was a good step in the right direction.

The Browns have yet to name a starter and it would appear that Thompson-Robinson is at least under consideration.

“I think we got to see how it goes. I think that’s what’s important in this situation,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday, December 4. “Dorian obviously hasn’t cleared just yet, but he’s going to practice, so I want to see how it looks.”

Browns Happy With Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Growth

Thompson-Robinson’s NFL debut didn’t go as planned earlier this season. The rookie drew a short-notice start against the Baltimore Ravens on October 1 and tossed three interceptions in a 28-3 loss.

The Browns decided to go back to him after Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the year due to a broken bone in his shoulder on November 15. In all, Thompson-Robinson has passed for 429 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions this season.

It’s not the prettiest stat line but Stefanski has been satisfied with the fifth-round pick’s growth.

“I think Dorian continues to get better. We’ve talked about him, Just think back to preseason, got better throughout the preseason,” Stefanski said. “I think he has gotten better throughout this season. I think we’ve all seen his skill set, know what type of player he is, but I think he’s working very hard to continue to improve as this season wears on.”

Browns Likely to Start Joe Flacco Against Jaguars

Stefanski has yet to officially name a starter but it seems likely that veteran Joe Flacco will get the start against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Flacco completed 23-of-44 of his passes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his Browns debut against the Los Angeles Rams. The Browns lost 36-19 but Flacco gave the Browns some of the best quarterback play they’ve had this season.

“I think he’s a pro, he’s been around, he’s been very well coached in his career, so all those nuances,” Stefanski said. “About the play-action game, he’s been coached up very hard on those things. So, not surprised, but it’s something that he’s worked hard at throughout his career.”

Stefanski is not in any hurry to name a starter this week or for the foreseeable future.

“I think for us, we really have to worry about the week you’re in and focus on the week we’re in, and that’s really what we’re going to do,” Stefanski said. “We talked every week, it’s how do you win this game? That’s what you’re focused on.”

Despite their uncertain quarterback situation, the Browns are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars. The line has shifted quite a bit since it was announced that Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence could miss the game with an ankle injury.