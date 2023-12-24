Browns Suffer Critical Injury Loss Against Texans

The Cleveland Browns just can’t catch a break.

General manager Andrew Berry made arguably the best move of a busy couple of years when he traded for kicker Dustin Hopkins, sending the Los Angeles Chargers a 2025 seventh-round pick in return. Hopkins has been among the Browns’ most important players, connecting on four game-winning kicks through 14 contests.

Then on Sunday, December 24, Hopkins sustained a hamstring strain during the first half against the Houston Texans. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported shortly after that the kicker was “questionable” to return. That remained his status as the team rolled into halftime, but all of the on-field evidence points to Hopkins’ inability to return to the game in Houston.

The Browns converted a two-point conversion following the third offensive touchdown of the game — a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco to tight end David Njoku — rather than attempting an extra point. Punter Corey Bojorquez then booted the ensuring kickoff.

Hopkins took one practice kick and then walked back to the main sideline area. He just went and found Bubba Ventrone. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 24, 2023

“Hopkins took one practice kick and then walked back to the main sideline area,” Zac Jackson of the Akron Beacon Journal reported Sunday. “He just went and found [special teams coordinator] Bubba Ventrone.”

Dustin Hopkins Has Been Unshakeable in Clutch for Browns this Season

Hopkins isn’t just responsible for drilling multiple game-winning kicks this year. He has also been excellent from deep and just in general, which makes his potential loss incredibly difficult to stomach for a team that has already suffered so many setbacks due to injury this season.

“[Hopkins has] been one of GM Andrew Berry’s best acquisitions, and the Browns wouldn’t be 9-5 without him. He’s kicked four game-winners this season, and has gone a remarkable 8-for-8 from 50-plus to tie for the NFL lead,” Cabot wrote on Sunday. “He leads the NFL with 33 field goals this season, and is two field goals away from surpassing Jim Brown (126 in 1965) for most points scored in a season. The Browns had to cut bait with [kicker] Cade York, but probably never envisioned Hopkins being this great. He’s helped save the season.”

Hopkins is 33-of-36 on field goal tries through 14 games in 2023 and has connected on 22-of-24 extra points, per Pro Football Reference.

Browns Have Dustin Hopkins Under Contract Through 2024, May Need to Sign Backup Over Next Week

Hopkins has one season remaining on his three-year, $9 million contract, which will keep him in Cleveland through the 2024 campaign. While that is good news for next year, it doesn’t mean much for the stretch run this season.

Hamstring injuries often linger and present a serious risk of recurrence, which could result in Hopkins sitting out for multiple games to come.

Bojorquez figures to assume the Browns’ kicking duties for the remainder of the afternoon against the Texans. But if Cleveland must forge a short-term future without Hopkins, the team is likely to pursue a kicker in free agency over the coming week.