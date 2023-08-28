Browns Trade for Veteran Kicker, Give Cade York the Boot

The Cleveland Browns have traded for veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins and are cutting ties with Cade York.

York had struggled mightily in the preseason, missing a pair of potentially game-winning kicks and lacking overall consistency. With the Browns eyeing a potential playoff run, the team could not afford to depend on a kicker who was working through confidence issues.

Hopkins comes over from the Los Angeles Chargers, where he lost a kicking battle with Cameron Dicker. However, Hopkins has been solid over his eight-year career in the NFL, hitting his field goals at an 84.8 percent clip and extra points at 94.4 percent. He appeared in five games last season with the Chargers, going 9-of-10 on field goals and making all of his extra points. A somewhat troublesome number is Hopkins’ efficiency from beyond 50 yards, hitting just 50 percent of his kicks over his career.

Prior to landing with the Chargers, Hopkins spent the better part of seven seasons with the Washington Commanders. The Browns sent a seventh-round pick to the Chargers for Hopkins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hopkins is 33 years old and has two years left on his current contract. His cap hit is around $3 million this season but there’s a chance the Browns rework his deal following the trade.

Browns Lost Faith in Cade York After Preseason Struggles

The Browns picked York in the fourth round last year with the hopes that he could be their long-term solution at kicker. At the time, he was the highest-drafted kicker since 2016 (Roberto Aguayo, picked in the second round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). He showed some flashes last season, including a 58-yard game-winner in Week 1. But overall, he was inconsistent, converting 75% of his field goals (24-for-32). He also missed a pair of extra points.

The Browns had backed him early on during his preseason struggles but it was clear that things were going in the wrong direction after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, in which York had a 43-yard try blocked with less than a minute left.

The Browns had opted not to bring in another kicker to compete with York but head coach Kevin Stefanski changed his tune during an August 27 press conference when asked about the kicking situation.

“All of those types of things, as you know, we always keep those internal as we get through this week,” Stefanski said. “But I’ll reiterate, I think Cade is very, very, very talented.

“He wants to come through for the team. I know he’s disappointed in that preseason, but a young player, going to continue to work. That’s really what it is.”

Cade York Could Land With Another Team Following Browns Cut

There’s reason to believe that York could catch on somewhere else and find success.

York had a decorated college career at LSU, earning All-American and All-SEC honors. In his final season, York connected on 15-of-18 field goals and all 39 PATs to reach a streak of 118 consecutive PATs made — a school record.

He’s just 22 years old and had shown the Browns during practice that he had all the physical tools to be successful. A change of scenery could do him good.