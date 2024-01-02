Browns WR Elijah Moore Breaks Silence on Potential Return

Elijah Moore is doing everything he can to get back on the field and join the Cleveland Browns for a playoff run.

Moore entered concussion protocol after he slammed his head into the turf against the New York Jets. Moore appeared to convulse on the ground several times before he was able to get up and leave the field with the Browns training staff. He spent the night in the hospital following the game.

Moore provided an update on his health via social media on Monday, January 1.

“Thank you to everyone for the love, support and to all who lifted me up in prayer since Thursday night,” Moore wrote on X. “Thank you to the Cleveland Browns doctors and the staff at University Hospital for taking amazing care of me. I feel extremely blessed to be feeling much better and am excited to get back to work with my brothers as we embark on this playoff run for the city of Cleveland!

“Most importantly all PRAISES to the MOST HIGH for his covering AND PROTECTION and everything else in between. All of this is simply a reminder of how extremely lucky and blessed we are to be doin what we love, let alone waking up everyday. You never know how quick it can be taken away. Love love love and blessing.”

Browns Were Worried for Elijah Moore After Injury

Moore’s injury was tough to watch. Browns running back Jerome Ford was one of the first to the scene after Moore’s head hit the turf.

“It was really scary. I ran over there to pick him up, and everybody could see what happened on the play. But he wouldn’t get up and he kind of jolted and it was scary for me – especially seeing a teammate like that,” Ford said on Monday, January 1. “And I didn’t know what was going on. I just knew he needed help, and I wanted to make sure that he got the help as fast as possible.”

Despite playing just a half against the Jets, Moore had one of his best games of the season. He snagged five catches for 61 yards and scored a touchdown. He’s having a career year in Cleveland with 640 yards on 59 catches — both career highs.

Browns Likely to Rest Players Against Bengals

Luckily for the Browns, they don’t have to rush Moore back for the final week of the season. Cleveland is locked into the No. 5 seed and will play the winner of the AFC South. There’s nothing at stake in their Week 18 affair. Their opponent — the Cincinnati Bengals — has been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Browns won’t complain about a week off and the ability to rest some of their key players. Cleveland has been hit by a wave of rough injuries this season.

“We’re working through all those things,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We’ll have a plan, obviously. We want to finish strong, so we’ll have a plan moving forward, but I’ll update you guys as we get going through the week.”

Other key Browns players who could use some rest include Amari Cooper. He missed the matchup against the Jets with a heel injury. Superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett is the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year but could also benefit from sitting out the finale. He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury.