Browns $9 Million Pass-Catcher Breaks Silence on Injury

The Cleveland Browns got some good news on Sunday, as one of their top offensive weapons returned to the practice field following a disconcerting injury.

Elijah Moore told reporters during a media session on August 20 that he fell on the football during his first play from scrimmage against the Washington Commanders nine days before, which caused a rib injury that has kept the wide receiver sidelined ever since. X-rays of Moore’s ribs came back negative, allowing him to return to team work on Sunday.

“I feel good,” Moore said. “I’m day by day. I needed a couple of days to get it right and now it’s just fine tuning it up again.”

Browns Have Unique Plans to Deploy WR Elijah Moore

Moore likely has more big hits in his immediate future, as the Browns have unique plans for deploying him that include work out of the backfield.

“I just think there’s not really a limit to what he can do,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Moore during his press conference Sunday. “I think he’s a very good outside receiver, a very good inside receiver. You can put him in the backfield, put him in the wildcat. I think there’s really just no shortage of what you can do. And I say that just because of the skill set and because of the intelligence.”

Reporters noted that Deebo Samuel, a wide receiver with the San Francisco 49ers, bucked at the notion of being used as a running back last season. However, Moore’s perspective is the exact opposite.

“It’s really super fun. I feel like there’s a lot that I can do, and I’m grateful that I’m being able to have the opportunity to do it. So I can’t do nothing but thank God I’m in this position,” Moore said. “Whatever they want me to do. Another way to get the ball and score. So I don’t care how I get it, I just want the ball.”

“It always feels good to do more than just what is expected for me to do,” he continued.

Part of Moore’s giddiness and gratefulness stems from the fact that he struggled to get his hands on the ball much over his first two NFL seasons with the New York Jets.

Bad quarterback play frustrated Moore, who gave voice to that frustration in front of the microphone and eventually found himself suspended for one game due to behavior detrimental to the team.

“I don’t even know,” Moore said in October 2022 when asked about his chemistry, or lack thereof, with then-starting Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. “I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

But the wideout has been singing a different tune since he arrived in Cleveland.

“I’m super excited,” Moore said of playing with QB Deshaun Watson during his introductory Browns press conference in March. “He’s a legit quarterback. It’s someone that’s been doing some amazing things around the league. He has respect from everybody. They talk really highly about him here and they believe in him and man, with him being my quarterback, I believe in him too. So, I’m just grateful to be one of his guys.”

The Browns traded a second-round pick to the Jets ahead of this year’s NFL Draft, getting back Moore and a third-rounder in return. Moore is entering the third season of a four-year rookie deal worth $8.94 million in total.