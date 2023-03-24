Browns WR Elijah Moore Takes Shot at Jets After Trade

Elijah Moore is looking forward to working with a “legit” quarterback as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Moore was traded to the Browns on March 22 after an interesting two years as a member of the Jets. He had a strong rookie year, notching 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games. However, he couldn’t improve upon that a year ago, catching just 37 balls for 446 yards and one touchdown.

Moore expressed that he was unhappy with his lack of targets and the quarterback situation while with the Jets, specifically Zach Wilson, who was drafted No. 2 overall in 2021 to be the QB of the future in New York.

“I don’t even know,” Moore said of his chemistry with Wilson. “I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

Moore alluded to that situation while being introduced by the Browns on Thursday.

“I hold myself as I can do anything,” Moore said. “I grew up in Florida and I feel like we have the mindset of kind of it doesn’t matter who’s back there. I kind of had to shift that a little bit because it does as far as chemistry. But if you trust them and they trust you, you can kind of get anything done. So man, going through (five) quarterbacks I feel like was just a huge blessing for me because I got to see what that’s like. And now with being with someone like Deshaun, it’ll just make life way easier. So I really appreciate the blessing.”

Moore on Watson: ‘He’s a Legit Quarterback’

Having Watson — a former passing leader — as his quarterback is something that has Moore pumped for his fresh start in Cleveland.

“I’m super excited,” Moore said. “He’s a legit quarterback. It’s someone that’s been doing some amazing things around the league. He has respect from everybody. They talk really highly about him here and they believe in him and man, with him being my quarterback, I believe in him too. So, I’m just grateful to be one of his guys.”

Watson had to knock off some rust last season after 700 days between starts. He completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. The Browns are hopeful that he can return to his Pro Bowl form next season with a full offseason under his belt and no looming suspension.

“I will say that we’re pleased with Deshaun is, pleased with the progress that he’s made since he’s been with us, and certainly anticipate him having a very strong year on and off the field going into ‘23,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in February.

Browns Add Much-Needed Speed With Moore

The addition on Moore was a much-needed one for the Browns, who were in search of speed. They found that in Moore, who clocked a 4.35 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

“I feel like that’s why they brought me here,” Moore said. “I feel like I’m more than just speed, but that’s definitely a huge part of my game. Stretching the field, my route-running, similar to probably Coop, but in my own body type. At the end of the day you can’t do nothing with something you can’t catch.”

The Browns also added veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin on Friday, inking the former Seattle Seahawks receiver to a one-year deal.