Browns Impending Free Agent Eager to Re-Sign With Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns won’t have any trouble convincing impending free agent center Ethan Pocic to return next season.

Pocic signed a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason and entered the year as an experienced backup behind Nick Harris. When Harris went down in the preseason with a season-ending injury, Pocic was called into action and has excelled as the starter.

He ranks third among qualifying centers on Pro Football Focus, helping provide stability in the middle of the line at a position previously occupied by veteran JC Tretter. The Browns made the tough decision in the offseason to part ways with Tretter, who later retired.

Pocic made it very clear that a return to the Browns is something he hopes is in the cards for the offseason.

“That would be a dream come true, man. That would be awesome,” Pocic told the Akron Beacon Journal. “So we’ll see what happens. That would be a dream come true, though.”

Browns Thrilled With Pocic’s Contributions

Pocic came to the Browns with 40 starts under his belt from his time with the Seattle Seahawks. That experience showed as he took over the starting role in Cleveland.

“What a great job [Pocic] has done really stepping in when Nick got hurt right away and never really missed a beat with him,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. “A great job of the guys upstairs [in the front office] getting him into the building.”

Van Pelt would love to have Pocic back but admitted that decision is above his paygrade.

“I would think we would [want to re-sign him],” Van Pelt said. “I don’t make those decisions, but I don’t think there is anything in his play this year that we would say we wouldn’t want to see him again next year.”

Pocic returning would bring into question Harris’ future with the team. He’s under contract through the 2023 season on his rookie deal, which will pay him just over $1 million next season. The Browns were clearly high on the former fifth-round pick heading into the year but he would likely serve as a multi-use backup at center and guard.

Jack Conklin Dealing With Injury Ahead of Finale

The Browns recently locked up one of their offensive lineman for the long haul in right tackle Jack Conklin. In a somewhat surprising move, the Browns reached a deal with Conklin for four years and $60 million in December.

Conklin suffered a torn patellar tendon in Week 12 of last season. He missed the first two games of the year but has started every game since. However, Conklin might be on the sideline for the Browns’ season finale due to an ankle injury he sustained against the Commanders.

The Browns could be missing another key piece as they look to spoil the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff hopes. Denzel Ward is dealing with a shoulder injury and his status is in question.

“We will see how this goes throughout the week on both of those,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday. “I don’t know definitively, but we will monitor that throughout the week.”

The Browns are out of the playoff picture so resting players who aren’t 100% isn’t completely out of the question.