Browns Cut Ties With Quarterback Amid Baker Mayfield Drama

The Cleveland Browns have waived quarterback Felix Harper just a week after signing him.

Harper had a tryout at the Browns’ rookie minicamp and impressed the team enough to stay on. Harper played his college ball at Alcorn State, leading the team to a 6-2 SWAC record in 2021. He completed 191 passes for 2,489 yards and 20 passing touchdowns.

In a corresponding move, the Browns signed cornerback Reggie Robinson. He’s a third-year player out of Tulsa. Robinson was originally a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. Like Kirk, Robinson hasn’t seen major playing time, logging one tackle with a forced fumble in five career games played. Robinson previously failed a physical when the Browns attempted to claim him off waivers.

Harper was an interesting prospect but nothing more than that. The quarterback room is already packed with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs, and — for now — Baker Mayfield.

The Browns are scheduled to begin organized team activities this week in Berea. They’ll roll with the three quarterbacks, with Mayfield letting it be known that he will not attend.

Browns Still Searching for Baker Mayfield Trade

Nobody expected Mayfield to still be on the Browns’ roster in late May following the blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson in March. However, Cleveland has been unable to find a team willing to take on Mayfield and his near $19 million salary for next season. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on May 23 that there has been little movement on the trade front.

The Browns are still actively trying to trade him, but there are no takers so far for his fully-guaranteed $18.86 million salary. The Panthers, who engaged in trade talks with the Browns before and during the NFL draft, might still have some interest, but not at that price. The Seahawks, who have Geno Smith and Drew Lock on their QB depth chart, are also still interested, but are hoping the Browns release Mayfield so they can get him on the cheap.

Another problem for the Browns is that they have little to no leverage in trade talks. If the Browns cut the former top overall pick, they’d be on the hook for his whole salary, getting nothing in return. By eating an even heftier chunk of his salary, the team would still get at least some draft capital in return and be able to move on from the situation.

Mayfield Yet to Make Decision on Browns Mini-Camp

Baker Mayfield Delivers Message to Browns Fans After His Surgery – Sports4CLE, 1/20/22 Hear what Baker Mayfield had to say after his surgery to repair his torn labrum. Watch Sports4CLE Monday-Friday live at 4 pm ET on Cleveland.com. 2022-01-20T22:35:40Z

If Mayfield finds himself on the roster in June, he’ll have to make a decision on if he’ll attend mandatory mini-camp. Cabot reported that Mayfield has still not made up his mind on going and could be fined nearly $100,000 for skipping out on the practices.

Mayfield is still rehabbing from offseason shoulder injury to repair a torn labrum. He suffered the injury in Week 2 and wore a brace on his shoulder following the injury. While there was mixed feedback about how that affected his throwing motion and accuracy, it’s clear he was much less than 100% throughout the year.

“I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery,” Mayfield said after the January 19 procedure. “This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn’t been very easy.

“This is not the end of my story,” Mayfield added. “It’s just going to be one of those little things that I’ll look back and remember that’s one of those challenges and adversity that I’m going to try to take advantage of me, and it’ll make me a better person.”