Browns Make Final Call on Polarizing Pass-Catcher’s Future in Cleveland: Report

Anthony Schwartz will not suit up for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs and it appears his fate is sealed as cut day approaches.

“No surprise, but Anthony Schwartz is not making the team,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Friday.

Schwartz also made a list of notable players who could be cut compiled by NFL.com’s Eric Edholm.

“Once dubbed ‘the fastest man in college football,’ Schwartz has been a slow-developing pro through two NFL seasons, putting him squarely on the Browns’ roster bubble,” Edholm wrote. “The former third-round pick doesn’t turn 23 until Week 1, and some might argue that it’s too soon to give up on him. But Schwartz just hasn’t been able to stack impressive performances in camp or the preseason — and now he’s dealing with a hamstring injury.”

Browns WR Anthony Schwartz Haunted by Drops, Injuries

Schwartz has had a rough run in Cleveland since being selected in the third round of the 2021 draft. He came to the Browns with world-class speed but has been unable to build his game around that, dropping passes when given an opportunity to get on the field and also dealing with injuries that have hampered him from making an impact.

“The one thing about Anthony is we know he’s had some tough times along the way since he’s been here at Cleveland, and he’s been resilient,” receivers coach Chad O’Shea said “He really has. And that’s one of the things that I think he’s had to learn how to do, is to bounce back from maybe some adversity. So that’s the good part, is he’s been through some adversity. He’s already had some adversity at this camp with injuries and maybe not being as consistent on the field as he wants to be.”

Schwartz has just 14 catches in two seasons for 186 yards.

Browns Have Other Tough Choices at Receiver With Austin Watkins, David Bell

Schwartz is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which has bothered him since the start of camp. He would have had one more chance to prove himself against the Chiefs, although it might have not made a difference. The Browns have a solid stable of wide receivers to choose from and might have to make tough choices beyond Schwartz.

Austin Watkins Jr. has been a breakout player during the preseason for the Browns. Watkins has 15 catches, 245 yards and two touchdowns so far in the preseason, making a statement that he belongs on an NFL roster. The majority of his production came against the Philadelphia Eagles, with Watkins catching seven passes for 139 yards with one touchdown in that game. Watkins is not a lock to make the roster, per Cabot.

The Browns will weigh their options with David Bell, who was a third-round pick last season. He has some upside but has failed to make an impact so far during his Browns’ tenure.

The Browns could keep seven wide receivers: Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, rookie Cedric Tillman, Jakeem Grant, Watkins and Bell. That group doesn’t include veteran Marquise Goodwin, who is currently dealing with blood clots and doesn’t have a return timeline. That would also mean Schwartz is gone, which seems like a foregone conclusion at this point.