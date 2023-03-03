Browns Linked to Pair of Eagles Pro Bowlers Ahead of Free Agency

With the NFL combine in full swing, a rumor has emerged that Philadelphia Eagles veterans Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are interested in reuniting with their former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as members of the Cleveland Browns.

The duo has been teammates for over a decade on the Eagles, winning a Super Bowl together in 2017 and recently helping lead Philadelphia to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII.

Both veterans are set to be free agents this offseason and could look to reunite with Schwartz this offseason, who was their defensive coordinator during that Super Bowl-winning year.

The rumor on Graham and Cox comes via Jared Mueller of Dawgs by Nature, who is on the ground at the combine.

Cox, Graham Still Producing at High Level Despite Age

Both Graham and Cox are on the back end of their careers but are interesting potential additions for the Browns, who likely wouldn’t have to break the bank for either. The team also has a very significant need on the defensive line, looking for some new pieces around perennial Pro Bowler Myles Garrett.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old Graham was not a starter at defensive end last season for the Eagles but still produced at a high level despite playing fewer snaps. He notched a career-high 11 sacks off the edge, which was especially impressive coming off a torn Achilles in 2021.

Cox has six Pro Bowls to his name and started all 17 games last season for Philly. He also churned out some solid production, collecting seven sacks from the defensive tackle position to go with 43 tackles.

When asked about his future during Super Bowl week, the 32-year-old Cox wasn’t overly committed to returning to Philadelphia, which is the only team he’s known during his career.

“The world knows I’m on a one-year deal, so I’m just here to enjoy it,” Cox said during Super Bowl week. “And we’ll see where the bricks fall.”

Browns Also Linked to Javon Hargrave

The Browns have another Eagles defensive lineman on their rumored “wish list” in Javon Hargrave. He was identified by cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot as a player the Browns could have an interest in this offseason, referencing his familiarity with Schwartz.

“There are some intriguing defensive linemen who are set to the hit market, including some who have played for Schwartz. One is Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, a 2021 Pro Bowler who had 11 sacks in 2022,” Cabot reported. “His market value is about $20 million a year, but I think he’s worth it if the Browns can clear the space.”

Hargrave is just a tad younger (30) than Cox and Graham and graded out at 78.2 on Pro Football focus last season, including an elite pass-rush grade of 90.8.

“Javon, just being around him every day at practice, he’s just an awesome guy to be around. He’s a great teammate — and he’s quiet, but he’s a quiet leader — but a great teammate, a great person and a great player,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said at the combine. “You want to try to get as many guys back as you can, but knowing that that’s not always possible.”

Schwartz is eager to build an attacking defense in Cleveland and some familiar veteran faces on the defensive line could help set the tone for the unit.