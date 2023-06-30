Browns Have No Plans to Bring Back Veteran Starter

The Cleveland Browns still have some room for improvement at linebacker but the team has no plans to bring back veteran Deion Jones to help fill the void.

The Browns traded for Jones last season, bringing him in to bolster their depth. The Falcons traded Jones and a seventh-round pick to the Browns in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He appeared in 11 games with Cleveland, notching five starts. Jones had 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception but graded out at 48.3 on Pro Football Focus — well below average. Jones played on 59 percent of the defensive snaps in the games he was active for.

The Browns are relying on Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips to hold down the fort at linebacker. All four players finished last season on IR and there are concerns about availability. Despite that, a reunion with Jones is not currently under consideration, per team insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“I think the Browns are comfortable with their linebacker room considering that most of their players who suffered season-ending injuries are expected back at or near the start of the season,” Cabot said. “If Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips can all stay healthy, they should have a robust linebacking corps this season. At this point, they have no plans to bring back Jones.”

Jones was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and has notched over 100 tackles in five of his seven seasons.

Myles Jack Floated as Option for Browns

It wouldn’t hurt for the Browns to add another name into the mix and Myles Jack has been a name floated for consideration by PFF.

“Myles Jack will still be just 28 years old for the duration of the 2023 season and has posted a missed tackle rate below 10% in three straight seasons,” PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote. “His 76 defensive stops against the run over that span rank 12th among off-ball linebackers.”

Jack has started 95 games in his career, playing both inside out outside linebacker. He most recently suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting 13 games last season for the Browns’ AFC North rival. He led the Steelers with 104 tackles last season, which was his third consecutive year finishing north of 100 tackles.

Browns Want Owusu-Koramoah to Get Body Right

Owusu-Koramoah should be a key player for the Browns next season from the linebacker spot and has shown his athleticism in spades. However, the Browns want him to get a little bigger to be able to sustain for the full year.

“He needs to continue developing his body, especially in this little off-time. He’s got a nice window right now that if he takes care of business, he can get his body to play, game zero, the extra preseason game then however many of those we get,” Browns LB coach Jason Tarver said. “Then 17-plus, because that’s the goal, right? That’s the goal, so that’s his challenge now to be productive pro and know the scheme so well that he gets to stay on the field.”

Owusu-Koramoah missed six games last season, including the final four games with a foot sprain that landed him on IR. He notched 70 tackles, 34 solo, seven for a loss, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 11 games.