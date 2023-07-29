Browns Former Second-Round Pick Sends Clear Message on Future in Cleveland

Grant Delpit is heading into a contract year but the only thing on his mind is helping the Cleveland Browns win games.

“That’s not on my mind, man. I play this football – I love this game with everything in my heart, man. I want that end game, the end result that we all want in this team more than anything in my soul,” Delpit told reporters at training camp on July 28. “So that’s all I’m focused on, man. With winning comes great things and that’s what we focus on.”

Delpit was a second-round pick of the Browns in 2020, coming in with a highly-decorated resume after his time at LSU. Delpit won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2019 as the nation’s top defensive back. He was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2018 and followed with second-team All-American honors after notching 65 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups for the undefeated, national champion Tigers.

However, his NFL career got off to a rocky start. Delpit ruptured his Achilles as a rookie in camp, missing the entire season.

Last year was Delpit’s first as a full-time starter. He notched 105 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. He still has room to improve, grading out at 63.6 on Pro Football Focus last season, with a pedestrian coverage grade (62.5).

When asked if he wants to be in Cleveland long-term, Delpit didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“Of course,” Delpit said. “I built a brotherhood with these guys. These guys are my brothers and I expect highly from them, they expect highly from me. And I’ve grown to know these guys and I love them and we’ll go out there and get it done this season.”

Grant Delpit Plans to Show ‘Greatness’ With Browns

Delpit feels like he’s gained some momentum over the last two seasons and that the best is yet to come.

“Greatness, man. Greatness,” Delpit said when asked what he plans to show next year. “I haven’t shown anything yet. Greatness. And that comes from being out here every day, putting in the work.”

Delpit has some potential for greatness but isn’t yet a household name. He’s OK with it for the time being and is ready to make an impact.

“It’s football,” Delpit said. “Everybody loves the game, so everybody (is) going to have their own opinion. But I get overlooked a lot, bro. Let’s keep it that way. I like that.”

Grant Delpit Takes Blame For Browns Miscues Last Season

The Browns secondary had some miscommunications last offseason that led to significant, game-changing plays from opposing offenses. Delpit is alright taking the blame for those but is ready to move on.

“It don’t matter, man, I take the blame,” Delpit told Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s on me. You know what I’m saying? I’ll never put anybody under the bus, if it’s on me or not.”

The Browns’ defense will look different next season under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. He’s a vocal leader and will hold players accountable — something that wasn’t always true under former coordinator Joe Woods.

Delpit will also have some additional company in the secondary with the addition of veteran safeties Rodney McLeod and Juan Thornhill. The duo has three Super Bowl appearances and 190 starts between them.

“These are new guys, but Rodney is on Year 12, Juan is on Year 6 and made it to two Super Bowls. Rodney’s been to one. So those guys know what it takes to get there,” Delpit said. “I know the coaching here – the atmosphere they’re going to bring and the mentality, it’s all going to work hand in hand.”

The Browns put on pads on Friday and things are expected to ramp up as camp shifts back to Berea and preseason games rev up. The Browns face the New York Jets on August 3.