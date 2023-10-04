Browns DB in Line for Major Payday After Great Start to 2023

The Cleveland Browns have paid a lot of money to a lot of star players over the past couple of seasons and safety Grant Delpit is next up.

Jeremy Folwer of ESPN on Tuesday, October 3, predicted that Delpit will ‘get paid’ next offseason, either by Cleveland or some other NFL franchise.

“Jim Schwartz’s defense has brought out the best in Delpit, who has increased his profile over the first month with his range,” Fowler wrote. “Delpit struggled at times with miscommunications on the back end in 2022, and his torn Achilles from 2020 will be on teams’ player files, but he’s thriving this season.”

Fowler added that Delpit is in good position to earn a healthy second contract despite a talented class of free-agent safeties in 2023.

“This safety group is stacked,” Fowler continued, “but Delpit has helped himself in that pecking order of late, though some evaluators want to see a more consistent tackler.”

Grant Delpit is Among NFL’s Top-5 Safeties Through 4 Games

Delpit is playing on the fourth and final year of his $7.5 million rookie contract after the Browns selected him in the second round (No. 44 overall) in the 2020 draft.

He has been a quality player in all facets through four games this season, which is reflected in Pro Football Focus ranking Delpit the 4th-best safety among 81 NFL players who have seen enough snaps to qualify at the position. Delpit’s PFF coverage grade is off the charts at 87.9 and he has also been a solid run defender based on advanced analytics, even despite some issues with his tackling.

Delpit has produced 21 tackles, 2 pass breakups and 1 interception thus far in 2023. He has also logged a quarterback hit and allowed opposing QBs a collective completion percentage of 58.3% and a collective rating of 28.5 across 12 targets, per Pro Football Reference.

Grant Delpit’s Demand Could Price Browns Out Come Free Agency

The 10 highest-paid safeties in the NFL are earning at least $13 million annually in 2023, per Over The Cap, which could put the Browns in a tough spot where Delpit is concerned.

Delpit hasn’t been healthy or consistent enough over his first four seasons to garner the highest-end money at his position. However, if he finishes this season inside the top-10 players at the position based on traditional statistics and advanced metrics, he is likely to command a top-10 salary somewhere in the league.

Cleveland has plenty of space this year ($34.5 million as of Wednesday), but the cap sheet will change significantly in 2024. Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s cap hit will jump to $63.4 million in each of the next three seasons and will hamstring the Browns at several different positions across the roster. The team may also look to add a left tackle and/or a new running back in Jonathan Taylor ahead of the trade deadline, which will consume even more cap space moving forward.

As good as Delpit has been, the Browns may find it difficult to bring him back next season unless the widespread talent expected to be available on the 2024 free-agent market dilutes his value enough to the point Cleveland can afford him.