Green Bay Named Threat to Steal Browns’ Breakout Defender

The Cleveland Browns appear to have built a juggernaut on defense, which means it’s inevitable the competition will soon begin trying to poach some of their stars.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Friday, October 6, listed safety Grant Delpit among a handful of “underrated” players in line for big deals next spring. Ballentine dubbed the Green Bay Packers as potentially one of Cleveland’s top competitors for Delpit’s services in 2024 and beyond.
The Cleveland Browns defense is thriving under new coordinator Jim Schwartz, but safety Grant Delpit has been one of the biggest beneficiaries. … Schwartz has utilized Delpit in a way that highlights his strengths. He already has one interception, but he’s holding opposing passers to a 28.5 passer rating when targeted and has 21 tackles (along with only two missed tackles) through four games.
The Browns should look to re-sign Delpit, and there should be mutual interest. However, there are other safety-hungry teams that could want in on Delpit’s size and skills. The Green Bay Packers could be in the market for safeties, as they have five set to hit free agency next offseason.
Grant Delpit Off to Best Start of NFL Career in 2023
Delpit is playing on the final season of his four-year, $7.5 million rookie contract after the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 44 overall).
The 25-year-old product of LSU missed the first campaign of his career after tearing his Achilles tendon during training camp. He played 15 games in 2021, but was only a part-time starter.
Delpit came on last season, finishing the year with 105 tackles, 10 pass breakups and 4 interceptions. Delpit’s trajectory is a bonus for his looming contract negotiations, as he’s off to the best start of his four-year NFL career.
Grant Delpit Will Cost if Browns Hope to Retain Him
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler acknowledged on Tuesday that Delpit is not yet a “household name” but that he should earn himself a quality contract nonetheless, even with a deep free agent class at the safety position in 2024.
Schwartz’s defense has brought out the best in Delpit, who has increased his profile over the first month with his range. Delpit struggled at times with miscommunications on the back end in 2022 … but he’s thriving this season.
This safety group is stacked … but Delpit has helped himself in that pecking order of late, though some evaluators want to see a more consistent tackler.
The top-10 safety salaries in the league start at a minimum of $13 million annually. Due to the depth of the free agent class, Delpit may come up shy of that number.
However, if the Browns intend to keep him, it’ll probably take around $10 million annually — at least — to get a deal done. Delpit is currently the 4th-ranked safety in the NFL out of 85 players who have seen enough snaps to qualify at the position, per PFF.