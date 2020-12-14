Browns CB Greedy Williams Reveals Injury & Return Timeline

The Cleveland Browns have been without cornerback Greedy Williams for the entirety of the season after an injury in training camp, and the former second-round pick finally revealed what has been keeping him off the field in a tweet on Monday.

Williams revealed that he’s been dealing with axillary nerve damage in his shoulder, which helps control the deltoid muscles of the shoulder and the skin around it.

Axillary nerve damage in the shoulder. — Greedy Williams ™️ (@Greedy) December 14, 2020

Williams followed up the tweet explaining his situation a little more.

“This what I’ve been fight this season this just takes time to recover,” Williams said. “I’ll be back ASAP.”

This what I’ve been fight this season this just takes time to recover. I’ll be back ASAP❤️ https://t.co/Ob02L26az7 — Greedy Williams ™️ (@Greedy) December 14, 2020

Greedy Williams Currently on Injured Reserve

Williams was slated to be the Browns starting corner opposite of Denzel Ward this season, but the injury has kept him on the shelf. Veteran Terrance Mitchell has started the majority of the season in his place.

The Browns selected Williams in the second round of last year’s draft. He was considered to be a first-round talent, but the LSU product dropped due to concerns about tackling. He’s mostly dispelled that criticism early on in his NFL career and proved to be a key piece of the defense.

Williams was named the starter in training camp last season, and started in all 12 games he played in during his rookie season. He recorded 47 combined tackles and two passes defended.

The Browns placed Williams on injured reserve in mid-October after initially opting not to. He had practiced on a limited basis for a spurt, but it became clear he would not be able to get on the field.

“He is working so hard in rehab but the docs felt it was best to shut him down and see how it responds,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Disappointing for him, but I still hold out hope and he’s doing everything he can.”

Browns Secondary Has Been Banged up This Season

The Browns defense has been banged up this season, specifically in the secondary. Ward will miss his third straight week with a calf injury. Ward was on pace for another Pro Bowl season and the injury popped up after his best performance of the year against the Eagles.

Ward had notched a pair of interceptions, 15 passes defended and 38 tackles this season.

“Not sure if I can quantify it. I will tell you, he is making plays on the ball,” Stefanski said of Ward. “He is tackling well. He is doing a nice job.”

The Browns are also missing rookie safety Grant Delpit, who suffered an Achilles injury in training camp and was expected to at least compete for a starting role.

There were high expectations for Delpit, who won the Jim Thorpe Award at LSU in 2019, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back. The Browns snagged Delpit with the No. 44 overall pick.

“Injuries can happen to anybody. Look at Odell, look around the league,” Delpit told the Browns official site. “Guys work as hard as they can all season, but it can just happen to anybody.

“It really opened my eyes to not take the game for granted. It can be taken away at any time. … I took a lot of things for granted, just like walking, the simplest things like that. I definitely have a newfound respect for those things and I just can’t wait to get back on the field.”

The Browns traded for safety Ronnie Harrison before the season, but he is also on injured reserve, out 4-6 weeks with a shoulder injury.

“Ronnie is doing a nice job, so I am disappointed for him,” Stefanski said. “I felt bad for Ronnie, especially playing against his former team. But he has given us a bunch of good reps. He has impacted the game. He has made big plays. So without him somebody is going to have to step up and make those plays and we are confident in the guys we have.”

While the Browns defense has been opportunistic in forcing turnovers, it’s very much a bend but don’t break approach. The Browns are allowing 256.9 yards per game to opponents through the air, 26th in the league.

