Greg Newsome Has Strong Feelings About Cleveland Drafting Cameron Mitchell

With their fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns took cornerback Cameron Mitchell. Current Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II is a former teammate of Mitchell’s from Northwestern and he has some strong feelings about the move because the two of them have been friends since they were kids.

Greg Newsome Says Cameron Mitchell is Joining a ‘Loaded Room’ Where He Can ‘Truly Develop’

In an interview Cleveland.com, Newsome recounted his friendship with Mitchell, going back to when they were teenagers.

“Our families are really close, he went to Bolingbrook [High School], which is where my family kind of lives at. So our families are very close. Then obviously on the recruiting trail, I actually told Northwestern, ‘You need to get him too.’So when he got there, obviously I’m his big brother there,” said Newsome.

He added that when he left Northwestern, he wanted Mitchell to wear No. 2 and Mitchell did and “did big things” with it, so Newsome is “super excited” to see Mitchell join the Browns.

When Mitchell got drafted, Newsome called him and said, “‘Let’s go! It starts right now.’ He has a great opportunity in front of him. He has a loaded room where it’s a bunch of talent where he can learn and truly develop, so I just said let’s go. I’m ready for him to get to Cleveland.”

When Mitchell was selected on Saturday, April 29, Newsome tweeted a simple, “NOOOO WAYYY LFGGGGGGG GO BROWNS.”

Newsome also praised Mitchell’s performance in the 2022 Northwestern season where he held Marvin Harrison Jr., “arguably the best receiver in the country” to a “minimal day,” praised Newsome. Indeed, Harrison only had five catches for 50 yards in that game and no touchdowns.

He added, “He has some of the best feet that I’ve honestly seen — in the NFL, college. And then obviously it’s just mindset. He has that same mindset as me. He wants to win. He wants the best all the time.”

Mitchell himself joked in his post-draft conference call that he just “can’t get away” from Newsome.

“I’ve known Greg since I was 11-12 years old,” said Mitchell, adding, “It started, we used to play seven-on-seven for Midwest Boom out here in Chicago. Then, he ended up at Northwestern and he was in the coach’s ear about me early on when I was a freshman in high school. He was big on recruiting me to there. Now, I’m here in Cleveland. It seems like I can’t get away from him (laughs).”

Newsome Also Said He Thinks the Browns Defense is a ‘Matchup Nightmare’

Also speaking to Cleveland.com, Newsome said that the whole Browns defense is absolutely “loaded” and presents tough match-ups for “any team out there.”

“We’re loaded. The good thing about it is we got different guys, different sizes, different abilities. So I feel like we’re a matchup nightmare for any team out there. We got bigger guys, we got smaller guys, we got shiftier, so we got a whole, great group in it,” said Newsome.

Newsome also said that new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has brought a lot of confidence to the defense.

“[H]e just brings confidence. First day he came in here, he told us he didn’t come here (only) for the D-line — and obviously, we have a great D-line — but he came here because this potentially could be the best group of secondary players he’s ever had. So I think that speaks volumes to him and he has a bunch of confidence in us,” said Newsome.

For his part, Mitchell said in his post-draft conference call with the press that he knows he’s stepping into a talented room.

“I know the room is deep. I did meet Denzel [Ward] when I came out there one time. I have not met Martin [Emerson Jr]. I know he’s a dog after what he did on the field last year, and then, my boy Greg. I know the room is going to be deep and I’m going to have to come in and be ready to learn and ready to work,” said Mitchell.