Browns Star Expected to Miss Significant Time With Groin Injury

The Cleveland Browns are expecting starting cornerback Greg Newsome to miss some significant time in the preseason with a groin injury.

Newsome missed training camp practice prior to Thursday’s preseason game against the New York Jets and didn’t suit up for the matchup. Missing the game wasn’t necessarily a red flag, with most of the Browns starters sitting out. However, Kevin Stefanski gave an update on Newsome’s status.

“He’s got a groin issue that he’s working through, but he’s continuing to rehab,” Stefanski told reporters.

Another sign that Newsome could miss some significant time was the Browns’ roster moves. Cleveland signed cornerbacks Gavin Heslop, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, giving the team another option for the preseason.

The signing of Heslop came among a slew of roster moves from the Browns, who also signed linebacker Cam Bright, tight end Miller Forristall, guard Derrick Kelly and wide receiver Jalen Wayne to their 90-man roster.

The Browns waived team waived receiver Daylen Baldwin (injury designation), punter Joseph Charlton, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (injury designation), running back Nate McCrary and tackle Hunter Thedford.

Greg Newsome Battling to Keep Spot on Depth Chart With Browns

Newsome has started 26 games since being selected by the Browns in the first round back in 2021 and has made an impact. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team during his debut season and earned an overall grade of 69.1 via Pro Football Focus last season — slightly up from his rookie campaign.

However, he faces some stiff competition to maintain one of the starting spots on the outside opposite of Denzel Ward. Martin Emerson Jr. proved himself last year as a spot starter and has looked sharp in training camp.

That being said, Newsome is very confident that he can not only play a big role with the Browns but also be one of the best in the league.

“This year I just feel like I just have to prove to myself exactly where I feel like I’m supposed to be, and I just think that is one of the best in the league,” Newsome said at the start of training camp. “I just feel like I have to do it game in and game out. Stay consistent.

Greg Newsome May See Chunk of Time as Browns Slot CB

Having three strong options at cornerback is a luxury for the Browns but it could bump Newsome into the role of being the team’s primary slot corner. He functioned as that last season, playing 374 snaps at slot corner and 135 in the box. Newsome saw 378 at wide corner, per Pro Football Focus.

“Just proving to myself that I am that type of player that I’m expected to be especially after coming in a strong rookie year,” Newsome said. “And then I feel like last year obviously position-wise and things like that, kind of maybe take a little bit of a step back I feel like, but just to get back to where I was. Im just going to continue to grow.”

Newsome expressed this offseason that playing inside isn’t his preference but is open to doing whatever is asked under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.