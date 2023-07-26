Browns CB Greg Newsome Issues Warning to NFL Over New Teammate

Elijah Moore has wasted no time making an impression on his Cleveland Browns teammates.

The Browns’ new wide receiver has been impressive through offseason workouts and the start of training camp, being touted as a potential breakout candidate.

Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome has seen Moore up close in practice and had some high praise for the rising pass-catcher.

“I’m super excited. I’m just going to tell the NFL better watch out for him. He’s one of the best that I’ve honestly been against,” Newsome said. “I’m not just saying it because he’s on my team, but I had the pleasure of guarding him every single day in OTAs and now – he’s a great route runner, he has speed. So, I’m definitely super excited for him.”

Elijah Moore Has Breakout Potential With Browns

Play

Moore was traded to the Browns on March 22 after a couple of interesting years as a member of the New York Jets. He had a strong rookie year, notching 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games. However, he couldn’t improve upon that a year ago, catching just 37 balls for 446 yards and one touchdown.

Moore had a falling out in New York, expressing that he was unhappy with his lack of targets and quarterback Zach Wilson, who was drafted No. 2 overall in 2021 to be the QB of the future in New York.

The Browns feel strongly that a change of scenery will be good for Moore, who has flashed his upside in his two years as a pro.

“We feel very good about Elijah,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in March at the NFL Annual Meeting. “Loves ball, hard worker. He’s a good teammate. This is a guy that despite some of the ups and downs in New York, and obviously we have a really good relationship with that organization, but we feel good about who Elijah is bringing him into our building and think he’s going to do well there.”

Greg Newsome Ready for Fresh Start Entering Year 3 With Browns

As for Newsome, he’s ready for his own version of a fresh start with the Browns after a somewhat tumultuous offseason that saw him involved in trade rumors. Newsome will be sporting the jersey No. 0 next season, shifting from his previous No. 20.

“I’m going into year three. I’ve been in the league for two years now and I think I’m ready to really make that next jump. That’s kind of what I mean by a fresh start,” Newsome told reporters at training camp on July 25. “It’s just ready to make that next jump. I kind of wanted to just change everything and that was one of the things.”

Newsome has logged a good chunk of time on the field since landing with the Browns, starting 26 of the 27 games he’s played in. He played on 95% of the Browns defensive snaps last season.

“I’ve been seeing this (game) for the last two years, I know what to expect now,” Newsome said. “It kind of feels like my junior year at Northwestern, where everything slowed down. I’m just out there playing fast, so I’m hoping that happens this year, too.”

Newsome did have some gripes about where he was lining up last season. The former first-round pick would rather play on the outside than in the slot, although he’s expressed confidence in new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s vision.