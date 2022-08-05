Browns’ Pro Bowler Makes Major Declaration on Future in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have spent the last few years building a roster strong enough to compete for the AFC North Division, and one of the most valuable members of that roster just declared his intentions for the future.

Two-time All Pro right tackle Jack Conklin is committed to Cleveland’s vision for the coming years, even if it seems a bit muddied at the moment due to the drama and uncertainty that continue to swirl around new quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Conklin put his own words behind the Browns organization on Wednesday, August 3, per Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal.

#Browns RT Jack Conklin said he would love to stay in Cleveland beyond this coming season, the last of his contract — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) August 3, 2022

“#Browns RT Jack Conklin said he would love to stay in Cleveland beyond this coming season, the last of his contract,” Ulirch wrote.

But the offensive lineman who earned trips to the Pro Bowl in both 2016 and 2020 has done more than just talk the talk. He’s also walked the walk when it comes to showing allegiance to the Browns.

Conklin was set to earn $12 million in non-guaranteed money in 2022. Instead, he reworked his deal, giving back $4 million in return for a fully-guaranteed $8 million salary with the chance to earn back the cash he forfeited through incentives, including time on the field. The move offered Conklin some contract insurance, but it also allowed the franchise more cap flexibility heading into an offseason in which the Browns have spent plenty.

The latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!

Conklin Suffered Worst Injury of NFL Career With Browns in 2021

Conklin has spent much of his career as something of an ironman, but that reputation was literally torn apart last season. He missed 10 games with various health issues, including a torn patellar tendon he sustained against the Baltimore Ravens in November.

The former first-round draft pick missed just seven regular season starts across four seasons with the Tennessee Titans and sat out one game during his first campaign with the Browns in 2020, per Pro Football Reference.

Conklin told Ulrich that he’s aware he needs to rebuild his reputation for durability, and by extension his value, if he hopes the Browns to offer him an extension of their own in the form of a new multiyear contract in 2023.

Conklin Removed From PUP List in Second Week of Training Camp

Conklin rejoined his teammates at training camp on Monday, August 1, after being medically cleared and removed from the team’s physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He spoke to Anthony Poisel of the Browns’ official website about how he’s feeling after months of rehabilitating the knee injury.