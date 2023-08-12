Browns Linebacker Suffers Season-Ending Injury Against Commanders

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips is out for the year after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

Phillips suffered the same injury last season, missing the final 10 games for the Browns after sliding into the starting lineup following an injury to Anthony Walker Jr. It’s the third major injury Phillips has suffered in his short career with the Browns. He missed 14 games in 2021 with a torn biceps.

“So very, very disappointed for the young man,” Stefanski said on August 12. “I know he’s battled injuries, but he’s got a very strong will, so I know he will bounce back from this.

“That’s the worst. It’s the worst part of this game, seeing guys get injured and especially you see how hard they work. So it hurts. I hurt for Jacob, and this is why we’re teammates and why we support each other.”

Jacob Phillips is in Final Year of Browns Contract

Play

The injury is painful for a variety of reasons for Phillips. This is his final year under contract with the Browns and it may be hard for him to find a gig after this season considering his injury history.

Phillips had credited his Browns’ teammates for helping him get through the tough times. Last year, he had lots of company as he started his journey back, with Walker (torn quad) and Sione Takitaki (torn ACL) also rehabbing from injuries that landed them on injured reserve.

“Obviously it was different seeing that many guys hurt in one room and something that you can’t control, but being each other’s rocks, coming in every day, pushing each other in rehab and we still do that,” Phillips said in January, per cleveland.com. “Trying to, I guess, keep everybody on the same tempo of, we come here, we work and we help the team try and win with whatever capability that we have … hoping next year we wipe all of that away and just stay on the field.”

Phillips was a third-round pick in 2020. He was battling for a roster spot after his latest injury comeback.

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Hopes to Play in September

The Browns decided to mostly run it back at the linebacker position, bringing back both Walker and Takitaki on one-year deals. They’ll also try to get the most out of third-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, although they want to see him get stronger so he can stay on the field.

“Needs to get strong. Because the stronger he is, the more plays he can play right and the more consistent he’ll be,” Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver said on August 7. “He has been productive in his snaps throughout his career, but as he continues to keep his strength plan and let himself play in the moment, that’s the progression we need to see again.”

The Browns are hoping Walker will be ready for the start of the season and Takitaki hopes to be back during the month of September. Takitaki has notched 29 starts with the Browns.

“I’m really confident,” Takitaki said of a September return date. “That’s the aim date, but we’ll see when we get closer.”

The Browns continue their preseason schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 17 and will participate in some joint practices with the defending NFC champs this week.