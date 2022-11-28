Brissett Sounds Off on His Future as Watson Returns to Browns

The final chapter of Jacoby Brissett’s tenure as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns closed on Sunday, while the first chapter of the Deshaun Watson era is about to begin.

Brissett helped the Browns turn the page with an improbable comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, leaving the field with tears of gratitude in his eyes. But as the seven-year veteran told Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback in an exclusive interview following the win, he always knew his days at the helm in Cleveland were numbered. And in typical Brissett fashion, he was the ever-gracious and consummate professional when it came to handing the reins over to Watson.

“I knew what it was when I signed up for it and once the verdict came out, I knew what was gonna happen, obviously. So yeah, it’s not awkward for me,” Brissett told Breer. “But I told myself I was gonna be in the moment, that I can think about [the big picture] tomorrow. And then my real thoughts and emotions would probably come out.”

Brissett Has Upped Value After Strong 11-Game Showing For Browns

Brissett was in the moment, and then some, down the stretch against the Bucs in a must-win game to keep his team’s postseason hopes alive.

He hit tight end David Njoku in the back of the end zone on a fourth-down play with just seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score. After the Cleveland defense held Tampa Bay on the opening drive of overtime, Brissett marched the Browns down the field to an eventual game-winning touchdown by running back Nick Chubb.

Through 11 starts in 2022, Brissett has amassed 2,608 yards on 64.1% passing, including 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed the ball for 238 yards and two TDs, per Pro Football Reference. Brissett is hoping that success will translate into another starting opportunity next season, when his one-year agreement with Cleveland is up and he returns to free agency.

“I’m a starting quarterback in this league, I can confidently say that,” Brissett told Breer. “Hopefully, a team turns on the tape and they watch and they see that. But, I mean, that’s the future, and I can’t think about that right now. I just gotta be where I’m at right now.”

Browns Players Excited For Deshaun Watson’s Debut in Houston

Where Brissett is at right now is on the bench, while Watson will finally step off of it for the first time in nearly two calendar years. He will do so on the road against his former team, the Houston Texans.

A couple of Watson’s teammates spoke to Breer following the win over the Bucs and were barely able to hide their excitement at how he will change Cleveland’s offensive dynamics.

“Oh my God, I can’t wait,” Njoku told Breer of Watson’s upcoming start. “He’s a beast. That’s all I’m gonna say. I ain’t gonna get into any more detail. Can’t spoil it.”

Offensive lineman Wyatt Teller also chimed in.

“You can’t stack the box, right? That’s what they’ve been doing against our run,” Teller said. “They’ve been blitzing. Good luck. He’ll make you pay.”