Jacoby Brissett Sends Message on Browns Future Ahead of Final Start

Jacoby Brissett is heading into what is likely the final start of the season on Sunday and the Cleveland Browns quarterback isn’t looking too far past that.

Brissett has exceeded expectations filling in for Deshaun Watson during his 11-game suspension despite the Browns’ 3-7 record. He’s passed for 2,398 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 211 yards and another two touchdowns, which hasn’t been typical for Brissett over his career.

The Browns inked Brissett to a one-year deal this offseason shortly after trading for Watson, with the veteran quarterback knowing what he was walking into. He was going to be the part-time starter until Watson returned and it was an opportunity for him to put some play on tape that might land him another job down the road.

Brissett has received some praise for his work under center for the Browns but he doesn’t quite understand it.

“I don’t think I should be commended on doing my job and doing what I am supposed to do and what I told myself and everybody else that I was going to do,” Brissett said. “I am doing my job, but just obviously wish we won more games. We have an opportunity to do that this week, and I am looking forward to that.”

Brissett Won’t Answer if he Wants to be Back With Browns

Brissett isn’t focused on his next gig just yet. His sights are set firmly on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who visit Cleveland on Sunday.

“I haven’t really had a chance to think about that really. I remember saying this at the beginning of the year, this has been a journey that I have had to take week by week and just being present in this moment because I don’t know what is ahead,” Brissett said on Wednesday. “I have been fortunate enough to be around this league a long time to know that a lot of crazy things happen. I haven’t really thought about the future yet. I honestly don’t want to right now because of how much this week means to me. I am just looking forward to this week.”

That’s great — but does Brissett want to be back with the Browns next season, even if it’s as a backup?

“I can’t answer that question,” Brissett said. “No disrespect, I am not answering that question.”

Brissett Looking Forward to Seeing Tom Brady

Brissett has bounced around the league but his first stop was in New England, where Tom Brady was the starting quarterback. Brissett was pretty frank that he’s surprised the 45-year-old is still out there slinging it.

“One, the surprise that I shouldn’t be surprised that he is still playing right now. Just the best to ever do it,” Brissett said. “Player wise, teammate wise, his love and passion for the game, his understanding of football and his competitive nature, just there are so many things I can say about him.”

As for it being his “final start,” Brissett doesn’t want to hear it.

“You guys have to stop saying the last start thing,” Brissett said. “I just want to win. I don’t care who it is against. Fortunately, it can be him. Just looking forward to it.”

The Browns are 3-point home underdogs for the matchup.