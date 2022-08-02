Browns QB Sends Strong Message on Role Amid Latest News

Following the news of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, Jacoby Brissett is set to be the Week 1 starter for the Cleveland Browns and the veteran quarterback is bullish on his chances to lead the team to some wins.

The Browns inked Brissett to a one-year deal this offseason shortly after pulling off the blockbuster deal for Watson. It came with the assumption that he could see some time as the starter, with Watson facing a potentially lengthy suspension from the NFL.

After an extended wait, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson suspended Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy on August 1, which gives Brissett his latest opportunity to be QB1.

“Since I’ve been in this league, it’s been the next man up,” Brissett told reporters on Tuesday, August 2. “So that experience obviously helps with not only the playing but also like the mindset of understanding — you gotta be ready whenever your number is called.”

Brissett has served as a backup to some high-profile quarterbacks in Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and most recently Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. But he also carries some starting experience of his own, with 37 starts to his name and a record of 14-23 in those games. In six seasons, Brissett has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

“It’s been my situation throughout my career,” Brissett said. “Nothing that I’m unfamiliar with. Always been ready to go, whenever my number’s called, and that’s the case at this point now.”

Browns Have Praised Brissett Amid Rumors

With Watson’s suspension looming for the majority of the offseason, the Browns were linked to multiple options at the quarterback position. Garoppolo has been floated as a prominent option and the idea of the Browns hanging on to Baker Mayfield to start a handful of games was also pitched prior to his departure.

However, the Browns have backed Brissett whenever possible and Stefanski had more praise for the veteran quarterback prior to Tuesday’s practice.

“He’s been in some different positions already in his young career,” Stefanski said. “He has a very good way about him as I’m sure you guys noticed, just being around him for a little bit. He’s very, very intelligent. He’s a very good leader has the ability to make plays on the practice field. He does all the all the right things.”

Browns Still Sorting Out Practice Reps at QB

The Browns are integrating both Watson and Brissett to their system and new receivers, so it’s been a unique experience in camp when it comes to splitting reps with the first team. Stefanski has been adamant that the Browns have a plan for how that will develop as the preseason progresses and Brissett echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“[That’s] extremely important, obviously, because those are the guys that will be with us,” Brissett said. “We have a plan in place, and we believe in the plan. And we’re going about the plan the right way, and that’ll come when it comes.”

While the quarterback situation has a bit of clarity, the Browns are hoping to get their wide receivers healthy sooner than later. Top pass-catcher Amari Cooper was the latest receiver to miss practice on Tuesday, joining rookie David Bell and Anthony Schwartz on the sideline.