Browns Urged to Pry Old QB From New Home to Fill In for Deshaun Watson

With Deshaun Watson’s status uncertain, the Cleveland Browns have a quarterback problem and could turn to a familiar face to help fill the void in Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett has been a popular name in Cleveland this week as a potential remedy to the Browns’ QB conundrum. Watson left Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after taking a hard hit.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that Watson will miss the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, he’ll rehab the shoulder in an effort to get back to his old self.

The Browns’ options are limited to replace Watson. PJ Walker will be the starter but he’s proven to be subpar despite leading Cleveland to a pair of wins. Walker is completing just 50 percent of his passes. He has recorded 370 yards and three interceptions.

Brissett is currently backing up Sam Howell with the Washington Commanders. The 30-year-old QB knows the Browns system after starting 11 games last season with Watson suspended and he knows how to take care of the ball.

Brissett has passed for 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in his career, which includes 48 starts. Last season, Brissett was solid as Watson’s fill-in, throwing 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes a deal can get done to bring Brissett back to the Browns before the October 31 trade deadline.

“The Browns could likely pry quarterback Jacoby Brissett away from the Commanders before Tuesday’s trade deadline, and they should definitely try,” Cabot wrote. “A league source told cleveland.com the Commanders are listening to trade offers on various players who are free agents this offseason — including possibly pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young — and Brissett falls into that category.”

Jacoby Brissett Trade Wouldn’t Be Costly for Browns

Making a move for Brissett wouldn’t break the bank for the Browns. Cleveland would only have to pay Brissett for the final 11 games of the season, which comes to $1.8 million, per Cabot.

The question would be the asking price from the Commanders via trade for their backup quarterback. It seems unlikely that Brissett could leap Howell on the depth chart but Washington values his leadership in the locker room.

The Browns opted not to re-sign Brissett as their backup this offseason but he has no ill-will towards his former team.

“It was good,” Brissett said in April. “I have literally no bad thoughts or words for that organization, that team, the fans. They embraced me with open arms. … So I have no bad or ill feelings towards them.”

Even if the Browns were to pull off the trade this week, it’d be a tall task for Brissett to start against the Seahawks, even with his knowledge of the offense. That leaves Walker as the team’s starter, for one more week, at least.

“Sometimes as a backup you get that amount of lead time, sometimes you don’t. That’s just life in the big city when it comes to backup quarterbacks,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’ll prepare like he always does. Dorian (Thompson-Robinson) will prepare like he always does. But P.J. will start this week.”

Thompson-Robinson entered the season as the No. 2 quarterback after an outstanding preseason. However, it became clear after he drew the start against the Baltimore Ravens that he was not ready to take on the starting role. Thompson-Robinson tossed three interceptions and the Browns were blown out, 28-3.