Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Gets Bold Backing by Trainer

Injuries have slowed Jadeveon Clowney’s production in recent years, but that shouldn’t be a problem this season with the Cleveland Browns if his trainer is to be believed.

Clowney has been working with his trainer Joel Seedman who told Brad Stainbrook that the former top pick is looking “100%” following knee surgery. Stainbrook also shared this video sent to him by Seedman that shows Clowney’s progress.

Clowney has been working with his trainer Joel Seedman near Atlanta.

Clowney admitted earlier this offseason that he’s never been healthy during his time in the NFL. Despite that, he’s made a trio of Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2016. Clowney has missed 29 games in his career, including 12 his rookie season after having microfracture knee surgery.

“The funny part, I tell people my career started off slow because I got hurt the first game of my career with a microfracture, probably the worst thing you could have in this game,” Clowney told reporters in his introductory press conference. “I do not think everybody got to see the person they drafted yet. I think I am working back towards that, but I am well on my way now.

“I still can dominate this league, I know that. But if I ever reach my max potential or get back there like I feel now, they say the sky is the limit, but it is probably higher than that. They have footprints on the moon, though. That is where we are trying to reach. I just want to stay healthy. If I play 16 games, I think we will be ready to see. Just let me work on that.”

Healthy Clowney, Myles Garrett Scary Prospect for NFL

The Browns already had one pass-rushing monster in Myles Garrett, so the idea of Clowney also being back to 100% is a scary thought for quarterbacks around the NFL.

Garrett — a first-team All-Pro last season — collected 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games last season. Clowney has racked up 32 sacks over seven seasons, also proving to be a valuable run-stopper.

“(Opponents) are going to make a choice of who they’re going to chip and where they’re going to slide the protection to,” Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said, per the Browns official site. “It will be a great complement, and we will also be able to move those guys around just to try to create some favorable matchups for ourselves.”

Clowney Willing to Slide Inside if Needed

There’s a chance that Clowney will slide to the interior of the line on occasion next season, giving the Browns the ability to put three pass-rushers on the field with Takkarist McKinley also waiting in the wings behind Clowney and Garrett.

Clowney said he feels he can play both inside or outside, depending on the matchups.

“It’s a lot different,” Clowney said about playing inside. “Everything happens quicker down there. You have to get into your rush a lot quicker with everything happening, but you’re closer to the quarterback so it’s a win/lose. Everything happens fast, but you’re going against a lot of non-athletic guys inside so the matchups are there, and you just take advantage of your matchups.”

The Browns will get their first look at the pass-rushing duo of Garrett and Clowney September 12 as the Browns take on the Chiefs.

