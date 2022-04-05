Browns, Pro-Bowl Pass Rusher Have ‘Mutual Interest’ in New Deal: Report

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a pass rusher and they have their sights set on one player specifically.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported March 28 that the Browns are “pushing” to bring back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who hit free agency following a one-year stint in Cleveland in 2021. Furthermore, Ulrich reported that Clowney’s agent Kennard McGuire confirmed there is “mutual interest” between the sides in returning his client to the roster on a multiyear contract.

However, none of that guarantees a deal will get done. And if a contract is signed, it may not happen anytime soon based on Clowney’s recent history. Ulrich noted that when Clowney spurned an offer to join the Browns two years ago, the edge rusher did not sign with the Tennessee Titans until September. Last offseason, Clowney waited until mid-April to ink his deal with Cleveland.

The latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!

After Multiple 1-Year Deals, Clowney Looking For Long-Term Security

Clowney has been with a different team each of the last three seasons after spending his first five years in the NFL with the Houston Texans. Naturally, he is looking for a longer-term deal this time around.

The defensive end officially hit the free agent market on March 16 and the Browns wasted little time before extending him an offer. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on March 18 that Cleveland offered an annual raise on the $8 million contract (plus incentives) Clowney signed in 2021, and did so over two years rather than just one.

#Browns have offered FA Jadeveon Clowney a two-year deal worth $24M, per source. The 3x Pro Bowler has totaled at least nine sacks in three of his last four seasons (also with #Texans and #Seahawks). Good money for a good player. I’m told Cleveland is hoping for a decision soon. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2022

“#Browns have offered FA Jadeveon Clowney a two-year deal worth $24M, per source,” Schultz tweeted. “The 3x Pro Bowler has totaled at least nine sacks in three of his last four seasons (also with #Texans and #Seahawks). Good money for a good player. I’m told Cleveland is hoping for a decision soon.”

Pairing With Myles Garrett Appears Good Career Move For Clowney

Schultz’s tweet was incorrect in that Clowney has actually tallied at least nine sacks in three of his last five seasons, not four. The pass rusher was a Pro Bowl player with Houston over three consecutive years between 2016-18. He played in 13 games for the Seattle Seahawks the next season, tallying three sacks, and eight games for the Titans in 2020, recording no sacks.

However, Clowney had a bounce-back campaign in Cleveland in 2021, racking up nine sacks and 19 quarterback hits while playing alongside All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. A return to the Browns would offer Clowney the security of continuing to play alongside one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers who garners so much attention that it is difficult to see Clowney not benefiting from one-on-one blocking schemes being regularly thrown in his direction.

Edge rusher is a premium position in the NFL, right up there with offensive tackle and just behind the quarterback spot. Clowney has a history of weighing his options carefully and deliberately and after the season he put together in 2021, his options are likely to be several.

The Browns could lose out on the defensive end if another team is willing to offer more years and/or more guaranteed money to the 29-year-old Clowney who is about to enter his ninth season in the league. On the other hand, Cleveland could have Clowney locked up within days once he’s finished doing his due diligence.