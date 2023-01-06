Browns Make Final Call on Jadeveon Clowney’s Future After Rant

Jadeveon Clowney has likely played his last snap in a Cleveland Browns uniform, with the veteran defensive end getting sent home from practice on Friday after some harsh comments about his time with the team.

Clowney ripped into the Browns during an interview with cleveland.com, calling out the organization for how he was used and also what he viewed as some preferential treatment of star pass-rusher Myles Garrett.

“I did (send him home) and I think you guys know me and you know what I’m about,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday. “What I will say is nothing comes above the team.”

Clowney will be a free agent this offseason and said he is 95% sure he’s not coming back to the Browns, citing a lack of belief from the team in his talents.

“(They’ve) got their own guys, and I ain’t one of them, so it’s time for me to get my exit slip,” Clowney said. “I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability. (It can’t) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Much of Clowney’s frustrations stem from his lack of production, managing just two sacks this season. Garrett has 15 sacks and has a chance to reset his own franchise record of 16.

“You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning,” Clowney said. “Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.”

A big point of contention for Clowney came against the Ravens on December 17. The Browns were flip-flopping Clowney and Garrett and he was upset, deciding to only play on third down.

“We practiced all week, and we get in the game and they want to move me,” Clowney said. “I’m not doing that (sh—). I’m old. I done my job.

He added: “I don’t have time for that. I’ve made my money. I’m doing this because I love the game, but keep (doing things like that) and making me not love the game.”

Clowney Doubtful for Finale Against Steelers

Stefanski says he’s made a decision on whether or not Clowney will play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but isn’t ready to share it publicly. Clowney is officially listed as doubtful.

“I just got off the practice field and I want to communicate appropriately,” Stefanski said.

Considering all that’s happened and the moves made already by the Browns, it’s fairly clear that Clowney will not be suiting up on Sunday.

“The things that happen in the locker room stay in the locker room,” Stefanski said. “You make decisions that are best for the team.”

Clowney was in the defensive line meeting room on Friday when position coach Chris Kiffin addressed his comments, saying he handled it the wrong way. Clowney was sent home shortly after and did not speak with anyone.

“Obviously he didn’t have the production he had last year and he’s frustrated,” Kiffin said.

Browns OT Jack Conklin Out for Final Game

The Browns will be missing recently extended offensive tackle Jack Conklin against the Steelers. He was ruled out with an ankle injury. He recently signed a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the Browns through 2026.

With Conklin out, James Hudson III will get the task of slowing down Steelers All-Pro pass-rusher TJ Watt. Hudson started last year against the Steelers and allowed Watt to notch four sacks of Baker Mayfield.

Rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas was also ruled out with a foot injury and cornerback Denzel Ward is questionable with a shoulder issue.