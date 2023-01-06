Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Speaks Out After Being Sent Home

The Cleveland Browns sent Jadeveon Clowney home from practice on Friday and the defensive end isn’t too happy about the prospect of not playing in the team’s finale.

Clowney ripped the Browns organization and took aim at Myles Garrett in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“You’re all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games,” Clowney told Cabot. “I don’t even think [Garrett] notices. I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault, and it’s B.S., and I don’t have time for it.”

Clowney showed up to practice on Friday but was sent packing, with his status for Sunday listed as doubtful. It’s not injury related, meaning the team is likely going to hold him out after the explosive comments.

Clowney’s agent Kennard McGuire issued a statement after he was sent home from practice via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“It’s been an emotional and frustrating season given initial expectations. Those sentiments were expressed in a locker room,” the statement read. “In today’s NFL, an open locker room means media is present. J.D. always shows up, plays hard and gives his best. It would be unfortunate for him not to be able to finish the season on the field, doing what he loves, with his teammates.”

Browns Refuse To Go Into Specifics on Clowney Situation

A statement to me on behalf of Jadeveon Clowney, from agent Kennard McGuire regarding recent comments to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer: pic.twitter.com/wem7FnTlcd — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 6, 2023

The comments seem to stem from Clowney’s lack of production on the field. Coming off a nine-sack season, the former No. 1 overall pick has notched just two sacks this season and has missed some games due to injury.

A big turning point for Clowney and the Browns came in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. He refused to play on first and second down, which was due to frustration, not injury.

“We practiced all week, and we get in the game and they want to move me. I’m not doing that s—. I’m old. I done my job. I don’t have time for that,” Clowney said. “I’ve made my money. I’m doing this because I love the game, but keep [doing things like that] and making me not love the game.”

The Browns have not officially ruled out Clowney but it seems fairly certain they will do so. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t address any specifics when it came to Clowney but did disclose he had made a private decision on his status that he’d later share publicly.

“I’m not going to get into my discussions with any of our players throughout the course of the season,” said Stefanski, who declined to answer several other questions about Clowney. “We’re all human. We all have things that come up throughout the season that we talk about, but I’m not going to get into the specifics on this one.”

Browns Star Myles Garrett Confused by Clowney Comments

The comments from Clowney took aim at Garrett, who has considered Clowney a friend and even petitioned for him to return this season. He’s racked up 15 sacks this season and did not understand Clowney’s comments on getting more favorable matchups. Garrett has faced the highest double-team rate (31.3%) of any edge rusher in the league, per ESPN.

“If I’m the most double-teamed guy, it’s hard to say I’m getting the most favorable matchups,” Garrett said on January 6. “What I’ve done speaks for itself. Of course they’re going to put me in positions to make plays. But they’re also going to be positions where I’m going to get double-teamed. I move all over the line. [Clowney] has moved, as well. We’re both moved to be put in favorable matchups. He’s getting those same looks, at least that’s what I see. And I wish we could have talked about it.”

When asked if he’d welcome Clowney back for the final game despite the comments, Garrett took a clear line.

“We just want volunteers not hostages,” Garrett said.

The Browns have a chance to play spoiler against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Steelers are a 2.5-point favorite for the game.