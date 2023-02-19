Browns Insider Says ‘Ship Sailed’ On Veteran Defender Returning

The Cleveland Browns are eager to rebuild their defensive line and Jadeveon Clowney won’t be part of that equation.

The likelihood of Clowney returning to the Browns was very slim considering how his second season with the Browns ended, with the former top overall pick ripping into the coaching staff and Myles Garrett for how he was being used.

“You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning,” Clowney told Cleveland.com. “Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.”

Clowney — an unrestricted free agent — was held out the Browns’ final game of the season and has since apologized for the comments.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com was asked in her latest Q&A column if there’s a chance Clowney returns and the veteran Browns insider was fairly adamant that he won’t be part of the plans going forward.

“I think that ship sailed when Clowney refused to play on anything but third down in the 23-20 loss to the Ravens on Oct. 23, and had to be talked into doing even that,” Cabot wrote. “Being kept at home for the season finale in Pittsburgh after venting to cleveland.com about his usage was confirmation that Clowney, a free agent in March, will be gone. The Browns will probably look for a younger edge rusher who can provide eight or nine sacks. They’ll likely find him in a trade or in free agency.”

Jim Schwartz Looking to Build ‘Attack’ Defense

In the controversial interview with Cabot where he took aim at the coaching staff, Clowney said that he was 95% sure he wouldn’t be returning, although he mentioned that coaching changes were likely coming and he wasn’t sure how it would play out. Clowney was right, with defensive coordinator Joe Woods being replaced by Jim Schwartz and defensive line coach Chris Kiffin moving on as well.

When healthy — and happy — Clowney seems like a player who would thrive in Schwartz’s system and check some of the boxes the Browns are looking for. Schwartz has said he wants his players to attack and has a history of maximizing production from defensive lineman in his system.

“I like to call it an ‘attack defense,'” Schwartz said. “We’re not a ‘read’ team up front. We’re an ‘attack’ team. We’re going to be disruptive. We’re hitting spots. It’s probably not as wide as it used to be, but it’s pretty simple in theory.

“It allows the players to play fast and puts them in the best position to rush the quarterback and play the run in between.”

Schwartz Eager to Build Around Myles Garrett

The Browns have an All-Pro player in Garrett and he’ll continue to be the focus of the defense, with Schwartz hunting those 1-on-1 matchups for him.

“I have a little spot on my wall in my office that says, ‘Anything that gets Myles Garrett one-on-one is a good scheme,'” he said. “If we can get our best players in one-on-one and create matchups for those guys, we’ll be in a pretty good place, particularly with guys like Myles.”

Garrett is coming off a second consecutive 16-sack season. Schwartz believes he can get even more out of him next season.

“It is my job to give him some answers and to be able to put some pieces scheme wise and personnel wise around him to allow him to be free and more productive,” Schwartz said during his introductory presser. “When I say more productive, what? [16] sacks? That answers your question; the bar is set really high for a good reason.”