Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Sends Message With Shirtless Photo

New Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is locked in for his first season in orange and brown, sharing a photo looking absolutely shredded on Thursday.

Clowney shared the photo from Fairchild Sports Performance in Texas from one of his recent workouts looking like he’s already in mid-season form. The caption ready simply, “league, stay tuned.”

Clowney inked a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason after the team pursued him for the last two offseasons. Clowney has racked up 32 sacks over seven seasons and this year he’ll play opposite of Myles Garrett, who has 42.5 sacks in 49 starts.

The Browns pursued Clowney last offseason but he ultimately chose to sign with the Titans. Clowney ended up missing multiple games with a knee injury, notching just 19 tackles — four for a loss — and no sacks in a very down year. He also missed time in Seattle the year prior with a core injury, managing just three sacks.

Jadeveon Clowney Taking Aim at DPOY

While injuries have derailed his career of late, Clowney is still confident he can turn things around. While speaking to reporters after signing in Cleveland, Clowney admitted that he’s never been fully healthy for an NFL season, which is something he’s looking forward to with the Browns. He’s missed 29 games during his NFL career.

“I still can dominate this league, I know that. But if I ever reach my max potential or get back there like I feel now, they say the sky is the limit, but it is probably higher than that,” Clowney said. “They have footprints on the moon, though. That is where we are trying to reach. I just want to stay healthy. If I play 16 games, I think we will be ready to see. Just let me work on that.”

Clowney is a Brownie! Celebrate one of the biggest additions of the offseason ⬇️https://t.co/wjYoeJceEE — Heavy on Browns (@HeavyOnBrowns) May 28, 2021

Clowney has big goals for this season and has his sights set on a Defensive Player of the Year honor.

“With my potential and the way I play the game, if I can stay healthy I should not be far away from being Defensive Player of the Year. I think I have that potential, and I can do it,” Clowney told reporters.

In seven NFL seasons, Jadeveon Clowney has 32 career sacks. His season-high is 9.5. But when asked about his potential in this #Browns defense, he says if he's healthy, "I shouldn't be far away" from being Defensive Player of the Year-worthy. "All-Pro for sure," he adds. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 14, 2021

Clowney will have some competition on his defensive line in Garrett, who has the second-best odds to win the award, per Bet Online.

Aaron Donald has the best odds (+450), with Garrett (+550) close behind. Clowney is +6,600 to take home the honor.

Myles Garrett Has Lots of Respect for Jadeveon Clowney

Myles Garrett Full Season Highlights | NFL 2020Myles Garrett had a very productive season, with 13 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 51 tackles. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball NFL Vault youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush youtube.com/nflrush NFL Play Football… 2021-01-18T00:00:33Z

The Browns have a dynamic pair of pass-rushers in Clowney and Garrett, former first-overall picks. And Garrett expects big things from the partnership.

“We’ll be very scary,” Garrett told recently. “I know everyone else is looking forward to it, and so am I.”

“I know the guy is aggressive, really gets after it and he has a motor: keeps attacking, plays the run well and a good pass-rusher. He’s an athletic specimen like someone I know on the Browns, so it will be fun.”

Garrett collected 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games last season.

READ NEXT: Browns Make Final Call on Blockbuster Trade for Julio Jones: Report