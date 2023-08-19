Jadeveon Clowney Takes Subtle Shot at Browns After Signing With Ravens

Jadeveon Clowney did not leave the Cleveland Browns on good terms and appeared to take a subtle shot at his former team after signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Clowney burned his bridge with the Browns ahead of the final game of the season, taking shots at the coaching staff and All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who he played opposite of for two seasons in Cleveland.

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” Clowney said in January last season, via Cleveland.com. “[It can’t] be just me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody … You’re all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning. Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.” In Baltimore — his fifth different team since 2018 — Clowney clearly feels that will be different and the comments feel especially relevant considering his previous statement.

“The guys just want to win,” Clowney said, via the Ravens’ official site. “They call and say, ‘We’re just trying to win. We can do it here. With the pieces around us, you can come in and help.’ I think they got a great team and a great chance to win. I want to be a part of it.”

Jadeveon Clowney Had Rough Second Season With Browns

Clowney had a solid first season in Cleveland, notching nine sacks and looking like the perfect partner for Garrett. Injuries sprung up a year ago and Clowney managed just a pair of sacks.

Clowney’s deal with the Ravens is for $2.5 million with incentives that give it a max value of $6 million, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

The Browns won’t miss Clowney. Cleveland bulked up its pass rush this offseason by signing free agent Ogbo Okoronkwo and trading for Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith.

“They seem to be getting along really well. It’s fun to watch them work together,” Browns defensive line coach Ben Bloom said on August 9. “I think they’re positive influences on each other. When you have another vet in the room with that type of production and success, I think that can elevate your individual focus and learning about the game. All of them–they love the game, they love to learn.”

Jadeveon Clowney Joins Former Browns WR Odell Beckham in Baltimore

Clowney is not the only formerly disgruntled member of the Browns on the Ravens roster. Earlier this offseason the Ravens inked Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million.

Beckham took all of last season off as he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He had a rough falling out with the Browns after not being moved at the trade deadline, which eventually resulted in the team releasing him.

“One of the biggest regrets I have about the way things ended is I didn’t have … it’s like having a breakup but there really was no closure,” Beckham told reporters in 2022. “It was just it. One of the things I’ve always been big on in my life is closure, because if you don’t have closure, the doors, if they’re not closed, they are always still open. Having to leave and leave these guys you had lifetime friendships with, they’re your brothers, and it was just so abrupt.”

The first matchup between the Browns and the Ravens is on October 1 in Cleveland.