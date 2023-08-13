Former Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Visits AFC Contender

Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney may get a chance to exact revenge on his former team this season after working out for an AFC contender over the weekend.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Clowney visited with the AFC South Division champion Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, August 13.

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is meeting today with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He met last week with the Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2023

“Free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is meeting today with the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Schefter tweeted. “He met last week with the [Baltimore] Ravens.”

Jadeveon Clowney’s 2 Years With Browns Ended in Turmoil

Clowney remains a free agent with less than one month remaining before the start of the 2023 regular season. The 30-year-old pass-rusher finished a one-year, $10 million deal with the Browns in January — his second consecutive one-year contract in Cleveland.

The Browns got Clowney for $8 million in 2021, when the defensive end was far more productive at a cheaper price. Clowney finished that year with 9.0 sacks and 32 quarterback pressures playing opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett for 14 games. Clowney took a step back in 2022, notching just 12 QB pressures and 2.0 sacks across 12 games played, per Pro Football Reference.

Lingering injuries impacted Clowney’s production last season, though a it was a rift with the coaching staff that defined the end of his run in Cleveland. The Browns dismissed Clowney from practice and the team’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, at least in part due to arguments Clowney had with his coaches about how they were using him compared to the nature of Garrett’s usage.

“You’re all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games,” Clowney said of his coaches during an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I don’t even think [Garrett] notices. I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault, and it’s B.S., and I don’t have time for it.”

If Clowney lands with either the Jaguars or the Ravens, the DE will get an opportunity to face off against his old coaches during the upcoming season. Cleveland will host Jacksonville on December 10 (Week 14) and plays Baltimore at home on October 1 (Week 4) then on the road on November 12 (Week 10), per ESPN.

Jadeveon Clowney’s NFL History Indicates 1-Year Contract Coming in 2023

Clowney has played in the NFL for nine seasons and despite his track record as a three-time Pro Bowler, he has never signed a multiyear deal since his rookie contract with the Houston Texans in 2014.

As a first-round draft pick (No. 1 overall), Houston was allowed to exercise a fifth-year option on Clowney’s rookie deal for the 2018 season. The Texans then used their right to apply the franchise tag to Clowney, which kept him on the roster in 2019 at the price of $16 million — the most he’s ever earned in one year. He actually played that entire campaign with the Seattle Seahawks after Houston traded him to that franchise in late August.

Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans the following season before linking up with the Browns on consecutive one-year deals in 2021 and 2022.

Part of Clowney’s problems finding a long-term contract has been his inconsistency. Clowney has produced 9.0 sacks or more three times during his NFL tenure, but he has also failed to eclipse 3.0 sacks on four occasions — including two seasons of zero sacks in 2014 (four games played) and 2020 (eight games played).