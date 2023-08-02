Browns Predicted to Part Ways With $10 Million All-Pro Threat

The Cleveland Browns are one day out from the NFL’s first preseason game of the summer, and the unofficial depth chart is speaking volumes about who has the inside track to make the team — as well as who doesn’t.

Perhaps the most telling column on said depth chart, released by the Browns on July 31, concerns the team’s stable of wide receiver talent. There aren’t any surprises at the top, with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore slotted in as the starters. However, the No. 6/7 slots that represent the potential cutoff point are where the position battle gets interesting.

As it stands heading into Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets, wideout and return man Jaelon Darden is occupying the sixth spot on Cleveland’s depth chart ahead of notable players Jakeem Grant Sr. and Anthony Schwartz, whose positions on the roster must now be considered in serious peril.

Jakeem Grant Has Better Chance to Make Browns’ 53-Man Roster Than Anthony Schwartz

Grant, a Pro-Bowl returner in 2021, signed a three-year contract worth $10 million to join the Browns last offseason in the hopes of expanding his role as a wide receiver. Instead, Grant suffered a torn Achillles tendon last August and missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign.

The Browns restructured Grant’s deal in February, lowering his cap hit from $3.56 million to $1.77 million this season. That move, plus Grant’s value on special teams, puts him in a better position to make the Browns’ 53-man roster than some of his teammates who are also potentially facing the chopping block this month.

Schwartz is one such player who, despite possessing game-breaking speed that can stretch a defense, has failed to find his stride in Cleveland. The receiver has caught just 14 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown over his two-year career with the Browns and didn’t contribute at all on special teams in 2022, per Pro Football Reference.

Marquise Goodwin’s Health Issues May Open Spot for Jakeem Grant on Browns’ Roster

Cory Kinnan of USA Today’s Browns Wire predicted on Monday that Darden will ultimately get the nod over both Grant and Schwartz, despite a limited role with the Browns in 2022 after joining the franchise late last year.

However, Kinnan pointed out that an unexpected health issue (blood clots in his legs and lungs) facing offseason acquisition Marquise Goodwin could open up more space for Grant to remain on the roster.