Browns Eyeing XFL Star After Missing on DeAndre Hopkins

The Cleveland Browns are set to take a closer look at wide receiver Jahcour Pearson, who will work out for the team this week.

The workout was first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Former Ole Miss WR Jahcour Pearson is working out for the Browns this week, per source,” Schultz tweeted on July 19. “The speedy Pearson was one of the XFL’s breakout stars last season.”

Pearson is an interesting prospect and perhaps a diamond in the rough for Andrew Berry and the Browns’ front office. He’s coming off a monster year in the XFL, leading the league in receptions and receiving yards. Pearson notched 670 yards and four touchdowns on 60 catches and was an All-XFL selection.

Pearson played for the Seattle Sea Dragons alongside former Browns star Josh Gordon. He caught passes from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, who worked out for the Browns last season.

Jahcour Pearson Hasn’t Been Able to Land NFL Roster Spot

Pearson previously had tryouts with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons but was not able to wrangle a roster spot for training camp. His goal has been to land on an NFL roster.

“Honestly, I feel humble, but I don’t think there’s a DB that can guard me,” Pearson told The Seattle Times. “I want to play in the NFL, and I knew if I wanted to get to the next level, I’d have to be the best, if not one of the best [receivers] in this league.”

Pearson brings some blazing speed to the table. Sea Dragons coach Jim Haslett said Pearson ran his 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds during a workout. While unofficial, it would be just slightly off the NFL combine record.

Browns Alright Missing Out on DeAndre Hopkins

The workout of Pearson comes shortly after DeAndre Hopkins — a rumored target of the Browns — signed with the Tennessee Titans. The Browns were initially considered the frontrunners to sign Hopkins following quarterback Deshaun Watson’s public remarks. However, despite the initial speculation, the Browns did not actively pursue Hopkins.

While the idea of landing a receiver of Hopkins’ caliber was intriguing, it was never a reality for the Browns, per team insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Despite Watson’s pitch, the Browns were never really interested in signing him because they’re extremely happy with their receiving corps this offseason and the upgrades they’ve made,” Cabot reported on July 16. “They’ve added Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, Cedric Tillman and Jordan Akins, who’s technically a tight end but more like a big receiver.”

The only way Hopkins would have landed in Cleveland would have been at a significant discount — which he clearly wasn’t willing to do. He signed a two-year deal worth $26 million with the Titans, which can increase to $32 million with incentives. That is not the kind of money the Browns were willing to dole out. Cleveland will host Hopkins and the Titans in Week 3.

The Browns are set to kick off training camp this week at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. It’s a slightly shorter offseason for the Browns, who play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason opener against the Jets on August 3.