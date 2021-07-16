Jake Paul Sends Message to Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Jake Paul petitioned for a roster spot with the Cleveland Browns while doing the media rounds for his next fight, sending a message to quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Paul, a Cleveland native, will box former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on August 29 — just a few weeks before the Browns kick off their highly-anticipated 2021-22 campaign. Paul sported a Browns helmet before one of his interviews and had a message for Mayfield.

“Yo Baker,” Paul said during a TikTok video wearing the classic orange helmet. “You got a new receiver baby. Let’s go Cleveland.”

Paul continued to wear the helmet during his interview with ESPN Cleveland. Don’t worry Browns fans — the NFL is not the next arena Paul will turn into a circus. However, he has talked about his Browns fandom previously and it seemed to increase once Cleveland made it into the postseason.

The AFC Divisional round matchup between the Chiefs and Browns last season fell on Paul’s birthday. He made a post about taking his mom to see the game with him.

Jake Paul Surprises His Mom By Taking Her On A Private Jet To The Browns vs. Chiefs Playoff Game Today!👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/wabCpoWrTX — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) January 17, 2021

“Exactly 24 years ago she birthed me and today I surprised her [with] a jet to the Browns playoff game,” Paul wrote. “Growing up in Cleveland the Browns never made the playoffs so this is a huge day for us and every Browns fan. More life. More blessings. More knockouts. 2021 you’re mine.”

Paul Excited to Fight in Front of Cleveland Crowd





Play



JAKE PAUL & TYRON WOODLEY ERUPT FOR 3RD TIME; TRADE TRASH TALK IN HOMETOWN OF PAUL FightHype.com was on hand at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio where cruiserweight Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley held another press conference to promote their highly-anticipated August 29 showdown. You don't want to miss what went down. Check it out! 2021-07-15T18:06:44Z

Paul’s last two fights against Nate Robinson and Ben Askren have made him a main attraction, albeit the product hasn’t been great, both scraps ending in the first round. That being said, it’s given Paul an opportunity to fight in front of a hometown crowd.

“This is a dream come true,” Paul said during a press conference on Thursday. “I grew up here coming to watch Lebron play. I’m coming home.”

While Paul will be in front of a home crowd, he knows that he’s still the villain.

“There’s always been pressure on me in my entire career,” Paul said. “Millions of people want to see Jake Paul lose, because I’m that polarizing, villainizing figure. The pressure of being here in my hometown with friends and family watching. It adds to the pressure. But pressure creates diamonds and it’s pushed me to the best version of myself.”

His opponent for the fight, Woodly, does not care where they fight.

“The motivation for me is simple: It’s domination,” Woodly said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s (the fight) in Cleveland, Ohio or in the back of a White Castle.”

Browns Among Super Bowl Favorites

The Browns have become a trendy pick to win the Super Bowl thanks to the nearly unprecedented offseason hype, coming in at +1,600 to win it all, per VegasInsider.com. It’s an expectation that the Browns are embracing.

“Fans here are talking Super Bowl. Should they be? Why not? It’s something people always say you should not talk about,” Browns star receiver Jarvis Landry said this offseason. “But nobody trains like they do or do what they do to not be a champion. That’s the standard.

“We haven’t been there yet, but 32 teams this time of year drafted players and signed free agents to be a championship team. So why not talk about it? It’s real. It’s sick to be humble about what everybody is actually chasing.”

