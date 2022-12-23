Jake Paul Says He’s Signed Contract With Cleveland Browns

Jake Paul is adding another line to his resume, with the YouTuber-turned-boxer saying he’s signed a contract with his hometown Cleveland Browns.

For what exactly is to be determined.

Paul announced on social media Friday that he’d inked a deal with the Browns.

“Crazy news guys. I got a contract with the Cleveland Browns,” Paul said in the video before answering a call from Browns executive vice president JW Johnson.

“It’s a dream come true,” Paul told Johnson. “I won’t let you guys down. Let’s get it!”

Paul posted a video at the podium with Johnson, snapping photos while holding a jersey. The Browns’ official account replied to the video, writing: “Let’s go! Welcome back home.”

Let’s go! Welcome back home https://t.co/eTd9Um1Dx2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2022

Paul Has Expressed NFL Dreams Previously

While the whole thing reeks of a publicity stunt, Paul has been adamant previously that he wants a shot in the NFL, pointing to his rapid rise in the boxing world as evidence that he could do it.

In April, Paul posted a video from the Cowboys facility catching passes, saying it was a “visit.” He called out his critics on social media after getting some backlash.

“Wait… remember when people said I couldn’t box?” Paul tweeted in April. “Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought. Now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL? Honey hold my beer…”

Paul also posted his measurables, saying he can run a 40-yard dash in an elite 4.37 seconds and has a vertical jump of 33 inches. He also listed his knockout power as “a lot” and hand fighting as “incredible.”

We’ll see how the story unfolds with Paul but chances are he won’t be on the sideline anytime soon. With the Browns looking to wrap up what has been a disappointing season over the next three weeks, the last thing they need is a massive distraction in the form of Paul.

Browns Ink Tackle Jack Conklin to Large Extension

The Browns did make a real contract move on Friday, inking right tackle Jack Conklin to a four-year, $60 million extension with $31 million fully guaranteed. Conklin — the former No. 8 overall pick of the Titans — signed with the Browns in 2020.

Conklin was an All-Pro during his first year with the Browns, but suffered a torn patellar tendon last season, limiting him to seven games. He missed two game this season as he continued his recovery but Conklin has been solid in his return to the field. He’s graded out as one of the top pass-blocking tackles in football on Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 79.1.

Conklin has been very open about his admiration for the franchise and the city of Cleveland.

“Cleveland will be my home forever,” Conklin said on December 13th when he was voted the Browns’ Ed Block Courage Award winner for working his way back from the surgery. “So obviously I would like to be here for the rest of my career. We’ll see what happens and how that works out. This is the place I definitely wanna be, but how things work out, it will work or it won’t work. So we’ll see what happens when it comes to that.”

Conklin and the Browns take on the Saints on Saturday.