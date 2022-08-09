Browns’ Pro-Bowl Acquisition Feared Lost For Season With Injury

As far as the Cleveland Browns are concerned, the start of 2022 season can be summed up by one new and unfortunate maxim — free agency giveth, and the preseason taketh away.

The Browns picked up Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant on a three-year, $10 million deal to spice up special teams and provide a shot of electric depth to the wide receiver room. Then, on Tuesday, August 9, those plans for Grant were deflated by what appeared to be a serious injury.

Camryn Justice of WEWS in Cleveland captured video of Grant heavily favoring his left leg and unable to exit the field of his own power, forcing the Browns’ medical team to escort him from practice on the back of a player cart.

“#Browns Jakeem Grant carted off the field,” Justice captioned the video.

Mary Kay Cabot tweeted later in the day that the belief is Grant has suffered a torn achilles, which will likely mean he’s out for the entirety of the season.

Grant was selected to the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2021, which he split between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins.

Browns, Grant Have Big Plans For Regular Season Role

While it is still too early to say how bad Grant’s injury actually is, video evidence showed clearly Tuesday that the hybrid playmaker essentially couldn’t put any weight on his left leg. That is generally a terrible sign and usually indicates an injury of some severity.

If it ends up that Grant misses several games, or the entire season, that development will throw a serious hitch into both the team’s plans for Grant and the vision he has for the evolution of his career.

Speaking with Justice on Sunday, Grant made clear the mission he is on is to go on the offensive, literally.

“I always preach that I’m a receiver first before a returner, and I’m going to continue to preach that message,” Grant said. “And I’m going to continue to work on that until I get that opportunity to have that breakout season.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was on board with Grant’s quest and said at the beginning of training camp that the offense would love to incorporate him where and when appropriate.

“He’s an electric player. He’s fast,” Stefanski said on July 29. “Certainly somebody who we would love to use as we get into the regular season.”

Cleveland listed Grant as a third-string wide receiver on its first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, which was released on Monday.

Browns’ Offense Plagued by WR Injuries, Watson Uncertainty

Of Cleveland’s top six wide receivers, five of them have now been hurt to one degree or another.

Grant joins Amari Cooper, David Bell, Anthony Schwartz and Michael Woods as Browns’ pass catchers to go down since July 22. The first three have returned to practice after an ankle, foot and knee problems, respectively. Woods will remain out for the time being after re-aggravating a hamstring injury initially sustained during the spring. Grant’s fate is yet to be determined.

And that’s not the only question mark for Cleveland’s offense as Week 1 against former QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers looms just 33 days out. Deshaun Watson will be suspended at least six games for violations of the league’s player conduct policy, a punishment that could be lengthened following the conclusion of an NFL appeal to the decision that is currently underway.