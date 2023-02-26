Browns Lock Up Versatile Veteran Wide Receiver With New Deal: Report

The Cleveland Browns have renegotiated with wide receiver/return man extraordinaire Jakeem Grant, making it more likely that he’ll stick around for another season.

Grant signed with the Browns last offseason but tore his Achilles during training camp. He was expected to be a significant weapon in the return game, having been named to the Pro Bowl twice for his work on special teams.

Grant’s original deal with the Browns was a three-year contract worth $10 million. He was going to count $3.561 million against the cap this season, and while that’s not backbreaking, Cleveland is trying to save every penny they can this offseason as they build their cap space for some impactful moves.

The renegotiated deal reduced Grant’s cap charge by $1.765 million for the coming season. He’ll be a great weapon for new Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone to work with as he looks to rebuild the unit.

“We are thrilled to add Bubba to our coaching staff,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He brings a proven track record as both a player and coach in this league. As a player, he built a reputation as a top special teamer during his 10-year career. He used that experience to make a successful transition to the sidelines, where his units have routinely performed at a high level. He has an infectious passion for the game and we are excited to have him leading our special teams unit.”

Grant Wants to be Used as Wide Receiver

While Grant is dangerous as a return man, he’s less proven as a wide receiver. It’s a facet of his game he’d like to show off more.

“I’m comfortable everywhere. I’ve played the slot. I’ve played outside. Honestly, wherever coach wants to match me up and put me against a mismatch, I’m open for it. I played a lot of outside in Miami, and I played some slot in Miami,” Grant said last season. “I lean favor more toward the slot. That’s just where my heart is, but honestly, wherever the coach wants to put me at, I’m comfortable with it. As long as I get that opportunity to play receiver, and I can be able to have that breakout year at receiver and show people that I’m a receiver first, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Grant has 100 catches for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns in his career, mostly with the Miami Dolphins.

Grant Would Add Speed to Browns’ Offense

Grant has blazing speed and would give the Browns’ offense an element they don’t currently have. Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones are the team’s two top wide receivers but neither possesses the speed Grant has. He ran his official 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds and some scouts had him running 4.10 at the Texas Tech pro day.

The Browns still have Anthony Schwartz under contract but the speedy former third-round pick has largely been a disappointment since being selected in 2021. Grant is eager to find his “breakout” season.

“I always preach that I’m a receiver first before a returner, and I’m going to continue to preach that message, and I’m going to continue to work on that until I get that opportunity to have that breakout season,” Grant said.