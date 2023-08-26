Browns WR Goes Down With Potential Season-Ending Injury Against Chiefs

Jakeem Grant’s first action back with the Cleveland Browns did not last long, with the speedy return specialist/wide receiver going down with a knee injury on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Grant — a former Pro Bowl return man — received the opening kick but was injured on the tackle, wincing in pain on the turf. The cart was brought on for Grant and he was taken off the field with his leg in an air cast. The specifics of the injury were not immediately available but Grant was ruled out for the rest of the game with what the team dubbed a knee injury.

It’s highly disappointing for the 30-year-old Grant, who was working his way back from a ruptured Achilles he suffered last year in training camp. He recently got full clearance to participate in practice and Saturday’s game against the Chiefs was his first preseason action.

Jakeem Grant Was Drawing Positive Reviews From Browns

Grant was selected to the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2021, a season which he split between stints with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. The early reviews on Grant were positive and he was slated to be the team’s primary return man.

“He looks good. He does. He looks really good,” Browns new special teams coach Bubba Ventrone said on August 1. “He’s worked extremely hard to get back to this point. Obviously, he’s done this before, so he’s got a little bit of experience and understands his body and what he needs to do to be effective. Whenever we do our turnover circuit, in the beginning, we have the ball handling and he’s shown really good judgment and tracking, so that’s been positive.”

With Grant out, the return duties may fall to running back Jerome Ford. However, Ford is dealing with a hip injury and has not suited up since hopping off the practice field on August 7. Donovan Peoples-Jones and Demetric Felton will likely take on a chunk of the return duties going forward if Grant’s injury turns out to be season-ending.

Grant also brought some top-end speed to the wide receiver unit and likely could have played a role in the rotation. The Browns could have used it with veteran Marquise Goodwin out with blood clots and former third-round pick Anthony Schwartz expected to be cut.

Browns Kicker Cade York Suffers Injury Scare Against Chiefs

It was a busy first quarter for the Browns, who took a 22-10 lead after the opening 15 minutes. It also came with another potentially impactful injury, with Cade York entering the medical tent with a shin injury following a PAT.

York later emerged from the medical tent and appeared to be OK. He didn’t kickoff after a pick-six from Browns safety Juan Thornhill because he couldn’t find his helmet, per the broadcast. York made a pair of PATs following the injury scare, although the final one was a bit wobbly.

The Browns have backed York despite some struggles this preseason. York, a fourth-round pick of the Browns a year ago, has struggled with consistency in the preseason, hitting just 50% of his kicks. He missed field goals in each of the Browns’ first two preseason games and went 3-of-4 in Cleveland’s August 17 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles — the lone miss being a 41-yard attempt that would have given the Browns a late lead.