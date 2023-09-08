Bengals Star Ja’Marr Chase Calls Out Browns Star Denzel Ward Ahead of Opener

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase gave Denzel Ward and the Cleveland Browns some nice bulletin board material ahead of their Week 1 matchup.

Ward has been dealing with a concussion he suffered in the Browns’ preseason finale but was taken off the injury report on Friday, meaning he’ll be ready to roll for the opener. Ward will likely see a lot of Chase, who thinks he’s going to have a big game to kick off the season.

“No. It is what it is,” Chase said on September 7. “Whoever’s in front of me gonna get it.”

The Bengals are the favorite to win the AFC North and are fresh off a couple of impressive seasons. However, the Browns have had the upper hand lately against Cincinnati, going 8-2 over their last 10 matchups. Bengals QB Joe Burrow — who just signed a record-setting contract — has won just one time in five tries against Cleveland.

However, opening the season against the Browns isn’t something that moves the needle for Chase.

“It feels like a regular game to me,” Chase said. “It don’t feel no different. It’s just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elves. But, yeah.”

Ja’Marr Chase on Browns: ‘Cleveland is Cleveland’

Chase might be alluding to some offseason hype that has formed behind the Browns, who made some notable offseason additions and will have Deshaun Watson under center for a full season.

“If you ask me, I don’t really pay attention to it because Cleveland is Cleveland,” Chase said. “I look forward to the matchups that we have when we’re facing them, but other than that, I don’t really be caring.”

The comment from Chase sounds similar to a now-infamous “Browns is the Browns” line from former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The statement from Smith-Schuster came prior to a playoff game against the Browns. Cleveland went on to win 48-37.

Browns star Myles Garrett didn’t take too kindly to the comment and said he might have to talk to Chase before the game, particularly about his elf notion.

“We might have to have a discussion before or after the game,” Garrett said. “Or maybe during if I see him.”

Browns Defense Has to Slow Down Joe Burrow, Chase

The Browns will have the task of slowing down the Bengals’ offense and Burrow to open the season, which will be a solid test for the new-look defense under veteran coordinator Jim Schwartz. Cincinnati averaged 25.7 points last season — good for seventh in the NFL.

“Very accurate quarterback. That’s been one of his hallmarks. Accurate, has some movement ability,” Schwartz said of Burrow on September 7. “He’s tough, he can move around in the pocket, keep plays alive, very good accuracy and knows who his playmakers are. He’s not afraid to throw it to any of the eligibles on the field.”

There was some discussion about Burrow’s status after he missed the entire preseason with a calf injury but the former top pick assured that he’ll be ready to roll for the opener.