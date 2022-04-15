Browns Host All-Pro Running Back’s Brother For Visit

The Cleveland Browns have been investigating the running back options in this year’s NFL Draft, with Georgia standout James Cook being the latest visit for the AFC North squad.

Cook is the brother of Vikings standout Dalvin Cook, one of the top backs in the NFL. The Browns hosted him for a top-30 visit on Thursday. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski coached Cook while in Minnesota and could be hoping to get something similar out of his brother.

Georgia RB James Cook is visiting the #Browns today pic.twitter.com/A8Ii8mPX1S — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 14, 2022

James Cook rushed for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry while with the Bulldogs. He added 67 receptions for 730 yards and six receiving scores.

Here’s how Lance Zierlein of NFL.com broke down the younger Cook in his draft profile:

Change-of-pace runner with vision and flow but a lack of functional play strength. The younger brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, James has his brother’s one-cut talent and ability to stack cuts seamlessly through the second level. However, he is missing his big brother’s build, contact balance and toughness between the tackles, which will surely cap expectations and asks from an NFL club. His slashing style fits with outside zone and toss plays. He can also be used as a mismatch option as a pass-catcher. Cook has big-play ability but is unlikely to see his carry count get very high.

The Browns also hosted Arizona State running back Rachaad White this week for a visit.

Browns Need Running Back Depth Behind Chubb, Hunt

The Browns have what is in contention for the best one-two running back punch in the NFL with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. However, as last year showed, injuries can ruin that in a hurry, with both missing significant time.

Chubb played in 14 games, rushing for 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns. Hunt played in just eight games, notching 386 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Stepping up in their absence was D’Ernest Johnson, who capitalized on his opportunities when his number was called upon. The undrafted free agent collected 534 yards on 100 carries with three touchdowns. He also racked up 19 receptions for 137 yards.

Johnson has worked to make it in the NFL and could be on the precipice of all his hard work paying off. It was just a few years ago that he was working on a fishing boat after going undrafted to make ends meet. He also put in his time in the AFL, rushing for 372 yards and adding 22 receptions for 220 yards.

Johnson rushed for 146 yards in his first career NFL start last season and broke the 100-yard mark again in the final game of the season.

Johnson is a restricted free agent and could return to the Browns next season. However, he recently hired super-agent Drew Rosenhaus, hinting that he could be searching for a larger deal somewhere else.

Browns Traded First-Round Pick in Deshaun Watson Deal

The Browns’ top pick in the draft is in the second round with selection No. 44. The Browns shipped their first-round pick to the Texans in exchange for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team also sent fifth- and sixth-round picks to Dallas in exchange for receiver Amari Cooper, getting back Dallas’ sixth.

The Browns also have the following picks during the draft:

Round 3: Pick 78

Round 3: Pick 99 (compensatory selection)

Round 4: Pick 118

Round 6: Pick 202 (from DAL)

Round 7: Pick 223

The Browns have some needs beyond running back, including on the defensive line and at wide receiver.